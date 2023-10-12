Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€130,000
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
1 room Cottage with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€125,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
€1,08M
1 room Cottage with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Old ground floor house of 74 sq m with ready permission for renovation with a new total area…
€96,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
1 room apartment with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€70,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000

