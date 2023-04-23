Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
26
Platanias Municipality
2
Agía Marína
1
Georgioupoli
1
Kissamos Municipality
1
Souda
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
4 room apartment in Agia, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
4 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 131 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 131 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the groun…
4 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 420,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 290 sq.m on the island of Crete. Duplex is located at 0 leve…
2 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the third…
1 room apartment in rotonta, Greece
1 room apartment
rotonta, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 95,000
Property Code: 3-1170 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Rotonta for €95.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For sale duplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the…
1 room apartment in Daratsos, Greece
1 room apartment
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
2 room apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
2 room apartment in Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartment in Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
80 m²
€ 380,000
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
1 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
1 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 468 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment in Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 70,000
The apartment is located at the end of a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Sith…
1 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
1 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
An apartment with one bedroom is offered for sale near Maleme, Chania, Crete. The apartment …
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 186,000
For sale beautiful apartment of 107 sq.m. in Halepa Chania, Crete. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroo…
2 room apartment in Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves, Greece
1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Apartments are located in a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Sithonia 250 mete…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir