In which cities of Georgia do foreigners prefer to buy real estate

Most people planning to buy a house in Georgia (Europe) choose either Tbilisi or one of the popular resorts. Most often these are Batumi and other seaside resorts — Kobuleti, Chakvi, Sarpi, as well as the Gudauri alpine skiing center. Less common is the sale of Georgian houses in Mtskheta, Kutaisi and other cities that are less popular among tourists.

How much do houses in Georgia cost on average

The prices for houses depend not only on their footage and age, but also on their location: prices are the highest in the capital, where 1 square meter costs a minumum of 1000 euros, while in Chakvi or other small resorts, the cost of 1 square meter is about half as high. On average, in order to purchase a private house in Georgia in a popular tourist region, it is enough to have 70-90 thousand euros, and 150 thousand will buy you a newly built cottage with an area of 300 sq.m. Such an acquisition pays off quickly enough, since the lease of such a cottage gives a benefit of 6-8% per annum. Owners of houses in seaside resorts earn at least 6-7 thousand euros per season, especially if the house is located near the beach.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Yes, buying a house in Georgia (as well as an apartment, a villa, etc.) gives such an opportunity: in order to qualify for a residence permit, you need to acquire real estate in the amount of 100 thousand euros or more. However, this residence permit is short-term, i.e. valid for 12 months only. Prolongation of the residence permit after a year is possible only if you still remain the owner of the purchased property.