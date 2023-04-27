Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Houses

Houses and homes for sale in Georgia, Europe

villas
331
cottages
27
mansions
1
townhouses
42
House To archive
Clear all
451 property total found
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 223,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
3 room cottage in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 179 m² Number of floors 3
€ 186,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
1 room Cottage in Sarpi, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m² Number of floors 3
€ 96,000
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panora…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 235,394
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 362,359
Realting.com
Go
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,803
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€ 153,912
Green Side Kvariati - the cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly re…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 180,167
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m²
€ 181,073
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.  …
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 149,657
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 317 m²
€ 301,350
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m²
€ 269,599
Diamond Villas is designed for those seeking comfort and quality.   The project was c…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 244,448
Batumi Garden Inn - unique townhouses in Batumi.   The design of houses can be carrie…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,187
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 345,279
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,187
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 291,639
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 292,409
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m²
€ 296,588
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 238,076
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 223,908
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 148 m²
€ 219,931
Polo Signature – a modern residential complex in Batumi.   This is the 6th complex of…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 361,240
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 362,598
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 354,450
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 420,994
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 415,915
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,350
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 87,851
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…

Regions with properties for sale

Tbilisi
Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Chakvi
Kojori
Lower Kartli
Zahesi

Properties features in Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

In which cities of Georgia do foreigners prefer to buy real estate

Most people planning to buy a house in Georgia (Europe) choose either Tbilisi or one of the popular resorts. Most often these are Batumi and other seaside resorts — Kobuleti, Chakvi, Sarpi, as well as the Gudauri alpine skiing center. Less common is the sale of Georgian houses in Mtskheta, Kutaisi and other cities that are less popular among tourists.

How much do houses in Georgia cost on average

The prices for houses depend not only on their footage and age, but also on their location: prices are the highest in the capital, where 1 square meter costs a minumum of 1000 euros, while in Chakvi or other small resorts, the cost of 1 square meter is about half as high. On average, in order to purchase a private house in Georgia in a popular tourist region, it is enough to have 70-90 thousand euros, and 150 thousand will buy you a newly built cottage with an area of 300 sq.m. Such an acquisition pays off quickly enough, since the lease of such a cottage gives a benefit of 6-8% per annum. Owners of houses in seaside resorts earn at least 6-7 thousand euros per season, especially if the house is located near the beach.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Yes, buying a house in Georgia (as well as an apartment, a villa, etc.) gives such an opportunity: in order to qualify for a residence permit, you need to acquire real estate in the amount of 100 thousand euros or more. However, this residence permit is short-term, i.e. valid for 12 months only. Prolongation of the residence permit after a year is possible only if you still remain the owner of the purchased property.

Realting.com
Go