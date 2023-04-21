Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

88 properties total found
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 675,000
A flagship development in one of the city’s most in demand neighborhoods – the Universal are…
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 550,000
An exceptional complex of high-end apartments is located in the popular Universal area in Pa…
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 201 m²
€ 430,000
Located in the popular residential suburb of Pafos, Geroskipou, this stunning project is ste…
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 228 m²
€ 440,000
Located in the popular residential suburb of Pafos, Geroskipou, this stunning project is ste…
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 231 m²
€ 455,000
Located in the popular residential suburb of Pafos, Geroskipou, this stunning project is ste…
Villa 2 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 356,500
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, the project comprises of two…
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 136 m²
€ 315,000
The modern comfortable semi-detached houses are conveniently located in the municipality of …
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 320,000
An exceptional complex of high-end apartments is located in the popular Universal area in Pa…
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 260,000
This contemporary residential building is set in the area of Geroskipou, a picturesque subur…
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 248,000
This contemporary residential building is set in the area of Geroskipou, a picturesque subur…
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 250,000
Introducing a new modern project in the city centre of Pafos, in close proximity to a wide r…
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 177,000
This luxury development in one of the most picturesque and quiet suburbs of Pafos offers its…
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 288 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,048,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,065,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 313 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 955,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 236 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 825,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
