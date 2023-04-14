UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
433
demos germasogeias
136
koinoteta agiou tychona
70
demos mesa geitonias
39
demos agiou athanasiou
34
Yermasoyia
24
koinoteta mouttagiakas
16
demos kato polemidion
4
koinoteta armenochoriou
3
koinoteta parekklesias
3
Trachoni
2
Apartment
789 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 97,000
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale apartment of 141 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale Apartment of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
162 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 560,000
For sale apartment of 162 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 690,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
201 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 827,000
For sale apartment of 127 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
169 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,059,000
For sale apartment of 169 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
248 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
144 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 144 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 477,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
124 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 372,000
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
119 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 459,000
For sale apartment of 119 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
82 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 792,000
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
139 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 139 square meters.m In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third…
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
161 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 161 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
159 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 159 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,500
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
