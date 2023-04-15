Bulgaria
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Houses
Houses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
Nesebar
75
Pomorie
24
Sveti Vlas
21
Sozopol
17
Burgas
16
Kameno
10
Sredets
6
Kableshkovo
5
Aheloy
3
Kiten
3
Obzor
3
Primorsko
3
Malko Tarnovo
2
Sungurlare
2
Balgarovo
1
Chernomorets
1
Karnobat
1
Tsarevo
1
House
158 properties total found
5 room house
Cherno More, Bulgaria
255 m²
2 Floor
€ 217,560
#31130562We offer a house with a plot in the quarter. Mine, Fr. Burgas.Price: 222 000 euroLo…
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
240 m²
3 Floor
€ 362,600
#30745626We offer a house with a yard in the village. RavdaPrice: 370,000 euroLocation: s. R…
5 room house
Byala Voda, Bulgaria
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 43,610
#27089270We offer to your attention a house with a yard, furnished in domestic stylePrice: 4…
3 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
61 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present you this rural house, located in a quiet village…
5 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
550 m²
6 Floor
€ 275,220
#3105091, apartment building, Act 14, Black Sea, Nesebr Price: 278,000 eurosLocality: Black …
4 room house
Klimash, Bulgaria
65 m²
1 Floor
€ 19,600
#31047214House with a yard in the village.KlimashPrice: 20,000 euroLocation: region.Burgas.S…
4 room house
Chubra, Bulgaria
156 m²
2 Floor
€ 33,500
# 31016910For sale it is offered:House of 2 floors in the village of Chubra, Sungurlare comm…
2 room house
Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,995
For sale is a detached two-storied house in a small village in Burgas Region near the Turkis…
4 room house
Livada, Bulgaria
162 m²
€ 152,880
#31029786 House with swimming pool and sauna Livada, BulgariaPrice: 156,000 eurosLocality - …
5 room house
Zhelyazovo, Bulgaria
120 m²
2 Floor
€ 64,680
#30989082We offer to your attention a house with a large yard.Price: 66 000 euroLocation: s.…
3 room house
Burgas, Bulgaria
137 m²
2 Floor
€ 207,900
ID 30995196 House in Victoria Hills complexPrice: 210,000 euro. Location: SarafovoRooms: 3To…
3 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,044
#30968400We offer to your attention an unfinished house with a yardPrice: 55 600 euroLocatio…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
245 m²
2 Floor
€ 186,200
#30255174Two-storey house in the center of St. Vlas 245 m2, and a yard of 1,149 m2Price: 190…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m²
€ 68,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
301 m²
€ 1,012,032
ID 30965684 eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 1 012 032 euro.Loca…
3 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 392,000
#309029582-storey house on the first line in the luxury complex SozopolisPrice: 400,000 euro…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
199 m²
€ 548,412
ID 30956682 Eco house with 4 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 548 412 euro. Locat…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
251 m²
€ 753,900
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 735 900 Euro. Locat…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
200 m²
€ 600,300
ID 30952674 Eco-house in complex Venid Eco Village Price: 600 300 euro. Location: Sveti Vlas…
House
Ravda, Bulgaria
90 m²
Price on request
2 room house
Sredets, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Single-storey house for sale in 30 km from Burgas, Bulgaria For sale is a single storied …
2 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,000
House with 2 bedrooms only 20 km from the beach IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you …
House
Nesebar, Bulgaria
138 m²
€ 140,000
3 room house
Nesebar, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, SEA VIEW in Nesebar, 50 m to the beach IBG Real Estat…
2 room house
Obzor, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
House with 2 bedrooms and 2500 sq.m. land, 18 km from nearest sandy Beach and the Sea IBG…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
352 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 265,000
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
2 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Detached Home with 2 bedrooms just 6 km from Sunny Beach and the sea IBG Real Estate is p…
3 room house
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
Renovated two-storied house with 3 bedrooms and POOL, 12 km from the Beach IBG Real Estat…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
4 room house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
133 m²
1 Floor
€ 117,810
ID 30855508Beautiful, modern and well – maintained two-storey house in a quiet picturesque p…
