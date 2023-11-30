Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL!Documents are ready for a deal!Two-storey house in a residential complex …
€119,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Burgas, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Cottage village 3 km from the resort village of Lozenets.  Lozenets is one of the fastest gr…
€158,000
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
A unique cottage complex in a picturesque place of the ancient city of Sozopol. The complex …
€125,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Our resort complex is a closed-type luxury village on the first line of the sea, with its ow…
€265,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Burgas, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low annual maintenance fee - 400 euros! No commission from buyers! Real estate agency Hit P…
€330,000
Mir