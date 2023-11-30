Villas for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 241 m²
The complex is located 800 meters from the picturesque resort village of Lozenets, 300 meter…
€275,712
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 393 m²
 House with four bedrooms and a private pool in an elite residential complex. Sea view! Priv…
€420,000
Villa with Bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa with Bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 123
Bay View Villas is located approximately 38 km north of Burgas Airport. The resort village i…
€42,000
Villa in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Have you dreamed of leaving the apartment in the busy city and start living in a quiet and c…
€75,300
Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 6 670 m²
€3,20M
Villa 7 rooms in Obzor, Bulgaria
Villa 7 rooms
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
€180,000
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

