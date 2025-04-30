Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
27
Pomorie
17
Nesebar
10
Sozopol
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
For sale is a magnificent two-storey house in a residential complex with a swimming pool, lo…
$136,262
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Price Reduced! Big Luxury House with Pool, 2 km from Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$343,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Orizare, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Orizare, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey House for Sale | Orizare, Burgas Region A brick-built, two-storey house with a to…
$168,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Burgas

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go