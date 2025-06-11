Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Предлагаме просторна двуетажна къща в град Каблешково. Къщата е с площ от 105 кв.м и двор…
$211,696
3 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We offer a detached two-story house with a SEA VIEW in Lahana area, Pomorie. The house ha…
$451,830
7 bedroom house in Primorsko, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a luxury house, divided into three independent apartments, in the center of Primors…
$439,911
Leave a request
