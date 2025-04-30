Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
27
Pomorie
17
Nesebar
10
Sozopol
5
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
$89,767
3 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
village " Sinemorets Williage " – An ideal place for those who are looking for a luxurious v…
$319,416
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ В ДОМА СИ! Им…
$89,767
