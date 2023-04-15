Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas

Residential properties for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
1175
Sveti Vlas
353
Pomorie
168
Sozopol
99
Burgas
86
Aheloy
43
Kameno
38
Primorsko
38
1 639 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
75 m² 2 Floor
€ 82,500
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m² 2 Floor
€ 73,900
4 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
87 m² -1 Floor
€ 155,600
#31150796Luxury multi-bedroom apartment in Ravda without maintenance fee.Price: 155 600 euro…
Apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
41 m² 2 Floor
€ 34,500
ID 31174434We offer a studio in a quiet picturesque place on the Black Sea coast, in a moder…
5 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
115 m² 4 Floor
€ 140,000
#31171538We offer for sale a large apartment in Nessebar.Price: 140,000 euroRooms: 5Total ar…
Apartmentin Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 138,500
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
36 m² 2 Floor
€ 38,900
ID 31172060Offered for sale:Studio with courtyard viewCost: 38,900 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
60 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
# 31172352For sale it is offered:1-bedroom apartment with a terrace overlooking the pool and…
Apartmentin Burgas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
30 m² 3 Floor
€ 27,000
#31132942Studio in a new building in Meden Rudnik, BurgasPrice: 27,000 euroTotal area: 30 sq…
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
76 m² 4 Floor
€ 91,200
#31067852We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in Nessebar.Price: 91 200 euroRooms: 2Total…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
51 m² -1 Floor
€ 46,000
ID 31171458For sale it is offered:Studio with a terrace on the third floorCost: 46,000 euros…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m² 1 Floor
€ 36,000
31169912Offered for sale:Studio with a separate kitchen area.Cost: 36,000 eurosLocality: Sun…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
88 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
ID 31168028 One-bedroom apartment in the complex Apollo 6, Nessebar, Bulgaria-88, 16m2.Price…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
56 m² 2 Floor
€ 31,500
#31161766For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in Sunny Day 5 complex in Sunny BeachPrice: 31 50…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
108 m² 6 Floor
€ 388,900
3 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m² 3 Floor
€ 73,000
#31092046 2 bedroom apartment in the Imperial complexFort Club, in a quiet picturesque place…
1 room studio apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
81 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
ID31165582Apartment with 2 bedrooms in complex Aphrodite GardensPrice: 105 000 euroLocation:…
Apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
31 m² 5 Floor
€ 36,999
ID31165382Studio for sale.Price: 36 999 euroLocation: Sunny BeachRooms: 1Total area: 31 sq. …
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
94 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
One bedroom apartment in Apolon 6 complex, Nessebar, Bulgaria-94, 33m2Price: 105,000 euro.To…
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
53 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,800
#31111684We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in the New Nessebar, Black Sea district.Pri…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one-bedroom apartment with big terrace, locat…
1 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartmentin Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th floor…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one-bedroom apartment located on the 6th floor (with lift…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/3 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a 1-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor in comple…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 6/3 Floor
€ 72,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious two bedroom apartment, lo…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
52 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m² 2 Floor
€ 39,999
ID 31155728 Studio in the Royal Palm complex ( St. Vlas )Price: 39 999 eurosSettlement: St. …
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
ID31154782Studio in Kostal dreams complexPrice: 88 000 euroLocation: Sveti VlasRooms: 1Total…

