Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Residential properties for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
Nesebar
1175
Sveti Vlas
353
Pomorie
168
Sozopol
99
Burgas
86
Aheloy
43
Kameno
38
Primorsko
38
Obzor
21
Chernomorets
19
Kiten
13
Tsarevo
12
Sredets
11
Kableshkovo
8
Aitos
3
Aytos
3
Ahtopol
2
Balgarovo
2
Malko Tarnovo
2
Sungurlare
2
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 639 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
75 m²
2 Floor
€ 82,500
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 73,900
4 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
87 m²
-1 Floor
€ 155,600
#31150796Luxury multi-bedroom apartment in Ravda without maintenance fee.Price: 155 600 euro…
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
41 m²
2 Floor
€ 34,500
ID 31174434We offer a studio in a quiet picturesque place on the Black Sea coast, in a moder…
5 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
115 m²
4 Floor
€ 140,000
#31171538We offer for sale a large apartment in Nessebar.Price: 140,000 euroRooms: 5Total ar…
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 138,500
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
36 m²
2 Floor
€ 38,900
ID 31172060Offered for sale:Studio with courtyard viewCost: 38,900 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
60 m²
1 Floor
€ 55,000
# 31172352For sale it is offered:1-bedroom apartment with a terrace overlooking the pool and…
Apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
30 m²
3 Floor
€ 27,000
#31132942Studio in a new building in Meden Rudnik, BurgasPrice: 27,000 euroTotal area: 30 sq…
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
76 m²
4 Floor
€ 91,200
#31067852We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in Nessebar.Price: 91 200 euroRooms: 2Total…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
51 m²
-1 Floor
€ 46,000
ID 31171458For sale it is offered:Studio with a terrace on the third floorCost: 46,000 euros…
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m²
1 Floor
€ 36,000
31169912Offered for sale:Studio with a separate kitchen area.Cost: 36,000 eurosLocality: Sun…
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
88 m²
1 Floor
€ 90,000
ID 31168028 One-bedroom apartment in the complex Apollo 6, Nessebar, Bulgaria-88, 16m2.Price…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
56 m²
2 Floor
€ 31,500
#31161766For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in Sunny Day 5 complex in Sunny BeachPrice: 31 50…
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
108 m²
6 Floor
€ 388,900
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m²
3 Floor
€ 73,000
#31092046 2 bedroom apartment in the Imperial complexFort Club, in a quiet picturesque place…
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
6/2 Floor
€ 34,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale a studio with pool view located on the second …
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
81 m²
5 Floor
€ 105,000
ID31165582Apartment with 2 bedrooms in complex Aphrodite GardensPrice: 105 000 euroLocation:…
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
31 m²
5 Floor
€ 36,999
ID31165382Studio for sale.Price: 36 999 euroLocation: Sunny BeachRooms: 1Total area: 31 sq. …
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
94 m²
5 Floor
€ 105,000
One bedroom apartment in Apolon 6 complex, Nessebar, Bulgaria-94, 33m2Price: 105,000 euro.To…
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
53 m²
1 Floor
€ 77,800
#31111684We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in the New Nessebar, Black Sea district.Pri…
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 49,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one-bedroom apartment with big terrace, locat…
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th floor…
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one-bedroom apartment located on the 6th floor (with lift…
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
4/3 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a 1-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor in comple…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
6/3 Floor
€ 72,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious two bedroom apartment, lo…
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
52 m²
4 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m²
2 Floor
€ 39,999
ID 31155728 Studio in the Royal Palm complex ( St. Vlas )Price: 39 999 eurosSettlement: St. …
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 88,000
ID31154782Studio in Kostal dreams complexPrice: 88 000 euroLocation: Sveti VlasRooms: 1Total…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map