New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Malaryta District
Residential properties for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus
Malaryta
20
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
17
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
7
Oltusski sielski Saviet
3
carnianski sielski Saviet
2
Lukauski sielski Saviet
2
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
carniany, Belarus
65 m²
€ 3,774
Sale of a residential building in Maloritsky district, Chernyansky s / s, ag. Chernyany. Hou…
House
Lukava, Belarus
203 m²
€ 80,881
Lot 7015. On sale is a house on the banks of the Lukov reservoir. The walls are built of blo…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,277
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 35.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: ma…
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 12,132
LOT 6983. On sale is a residential building in the village of Maloritsky district. The main …
House
Malaryta, Belarus
66 m²
€ 13,480
Lot 6991. In the city of Malorita, a house of 1967 is being built with a total area of 66.2 …
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,662
Lot 6995. A country house in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The hou…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 16,086
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1964, 1/4 panel, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.8 / 5.8,…
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 6,291
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Khotislav, st. Nedvigina, 1969, 2/2 brick, 43.7 / 40.0 / 21.6, se…
3 room apartment
Vielikaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,086
LOT 6980. Urgent sale! For sale a bright and comfortable apartment in the agricultural town …
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,864
Lot 5362. House in the village of Maloritsky district, built in 1970. Walls from the constru…
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 9,436
House
Masievicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,707
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1983 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 38.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
House
Malaryta, Belarus
107 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 17,524
Lot 6842. A unique opportunity to buy a studio apartment with a design solution. Will suit a…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 13,929
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 8,897
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 94,361
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 34,779
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 76,387
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 53,831
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 27,859
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 15,727
Lot 6543. For sale one bedroom apartment in. Malorita on the 3rd floor of a 4-story resident…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,277
Lot 6516. For sale is a spacious one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 2005 building bric…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 14,828
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A 1997 residential building is of…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 9,436
Lot 6408. To your attention is a house in the Great City Village Council at the expense of a…
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
55 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 4,493
Share ( 1/2 ) in a three-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 2/5 panels, 5…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 10,694
Lot 6328. Great direction. Would you like to buy a solid rural house with a lot of household…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 16,176
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1987, 2/5 brick, 39.4 / 35.9 / 19.5 / 7.2, s…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 14,379
One-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1984, brick 5/5, 40.0 / 36.5 / 19.8 / 7.1,…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 6,291
Lot 6296. Dacha in the Great Britain area is 30 km from Brest. A country house partnership i…
