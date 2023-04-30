Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District

Residential properties for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

Malaryta
20
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
17
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
7
Oltusski sielski Saviet
3
carnianski sielski Saviet
2
Lukauski sielski Saviet
2
51 property total found
House in carniany, Belarus
House
carniany, Belarus
65 m²
€ 3,774
Sale of a residential building in Maloritsky district, Chernyansky s / s, ag. Chernyany. Hou…
House in Lukava, Belarus
House
Lukava, Belarus
203 m²
€ 80,881
Lot 7015. On sale is a house on the banks of the Lukov reservoir. The walls are built of blo…
House in Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,277
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 35.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: ma…
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 12,132
LOT 6983. On sale is a residential building in the village of Maloritsky district. The main …
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
66 m²
€ 13,480
Lot 6991. In the city of Malorita, a house of 1967 is being built with a total area of 66.2 …
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,662
Lot 6995. A country house in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The hou…
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 16,086
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1964, 1/4 panel, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.8 / 5.8,…
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 6,291
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Khotislav, st. Nedvigina, 1969, 2/2 brick, 43.7 / 40.0 / 21.6, se…
3 room apartment in Vielikaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vielikaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,086
LOT 6980. Urgent sale! For sale a bright and comfortable apartment in the agricultural town …
House in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,864
Lot 5362. House in the village of Maloritsky district, built in 1970. Walls from the constru…
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 9,436
House in Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,707
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1983 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 38.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
107 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,524
Lot 6842. A unique opportunity to buy a studio apartment with a design solution. Will suit a…
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,929
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,897
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 94,361
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 34,779
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 76,387
House in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 53,831
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 27,859
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,727
Lot 6543. For sale one bedroom apartment in. Malorita on the 3rd floor of a 4-story resident…
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,277
Lot 6516. For sale is a spacious one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 2005 building bric…
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 14,828
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A 1997 residential building is of…
House in Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 9,436
Lot 6408. To your attention is a house in the Great City Village Council at the expense of a…
Apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 4,493
Share ( 1/2 ) in a three-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 2/5 panels, 5…
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 10,694
Lot 6328. Great direction. Would you like to buy a solid rural house with a lot of household…
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,176
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1987, 2/5 brick, 39.4 / 35.9 / 19.5 / 7.2, s…
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,379
One-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1984, brick 5/5, 40.0 / 36.5 / 19.8 / 7.1,…
House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 6,291
Lot 6296. Dacha in the Great Britain area is 30 km from Brest. A country house partnership i…

