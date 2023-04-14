Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus
Lahojski sielski Saviet
10
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
5
Lahoysk
4
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
3
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
2
Pleshchanitsy
1
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
103 m²
€ 77,814
New modern one-story house for the price of an apartment in Minsk. It is possible to equip t…
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 407,168
For sale cottage by the forest ( 25 km from MKAD ). Convenient departure from Minsk, 5…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 126,584
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 27,054
For sale 2-storey house with a readiness of 78% and an area of 149.6m2 in the village.…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
429 m²
€ 632,468
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 406,263
Chic cottage with decoration in a club-type village « Logozhesk » ( 27 km. from Minsk ) The …
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
140 m²
€ 60,532
Cottage for sale in. Logoisk ( incomplete capital structure ) with a plot of 10 acres. Elect…
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
167 m²
€ 65,147
Excellent new home in Logoisk, 30.9 km. from MKAD. Shop, bank, school, kindergarten, hospita…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 135,632
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 54,199
New house in a cottage building in a quiet, picturesque place. Large plot with fruit trees, …
Cottage
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
157 m²
€ 116,722
Modern comfortable house with GAZ heating for year-round living ST "Green Garden" - 27km. or…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 72,295
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 95,006
For sale cottage with bathhouse in ST Fantasy-Silichi, 25 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direct…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
245 m²
€ 78,719
For sale 2-storey cottage in Logoisk ( Terkhovichi ) with a attached garage. Built-up area 2…
Cottage
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
134 m²
€ 19,001
Great option for the family. The correct shape of the site, without dodges. Gas on the house…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
662 m²
Price on request
A new expensive modern house on the VIP level in a house near Lake Vyacha. And Nbsp; A cozy,…
Cottage
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
222 m²
€ 106,764
House in d. Panyshevshchina, Ostroshitsky s / s, 19 km from MKAD. Free design, a ready-to-us…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 43,431
The single-story capital structure of the NZKS with a terrace of 2021, an area of 180 sq.m.,…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
360 m²
€ 98,625
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
342 m²
€ 449,695
Manor & laquo; Silichi & raquo; This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 51,575
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
277 m²
€ 158,343
A new two-story cottage is being sold, with a garage and a bath, on a plot of 15 hundred. in…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 45,241
I will For Sale to a cottage and of. Great Gayana and Logoysky district and Myadelskoye e.g.…
Cottage
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
370 m²
Price on request
Status cottage in a promising and picturesque place. Medukhovo. 1 level, walls - a brick and…
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
231 m²
€ 146,581
3-storey cottage, st. Svetlaya, Logoisk3 level, walls - brick, roof - Euro-cipher, year of c…
