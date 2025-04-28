Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
10
Lahojsk selsaviet
8
Astrosycki selski Savet
7
11 properties total found
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
Cottage in Aleksycy, Belarus
Cottage
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture ad…
$350,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a bath for a large family in 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road,…
$93,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
