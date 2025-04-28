Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
10
Lahojsk selsaviet
8
Astrosycki selski Savet
7
Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale stylish modern cottage made of red brick in the prestigious cottage village "Ag.Ost…
$125,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Cottage on the street Lugovaya 2 in Logoysk The house is located right in the center of Logo…
$69,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Lahojsk District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go