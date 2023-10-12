Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Brest District, Belarus

carnaucycki sielski Saviet
15
Matykalski sielski Saviet
12
cerninski sielski Saviet
7
Znamienski sielski Saviet
7
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
6
Damacauski sielski Saviet
5
Telminski sielski Saviet
5
3 room apartment in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
€33,982
2 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,733
2 room apartment in Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malyja Radvanicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
€13,178
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
€25,416
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-bedroom apartment on Soleiko Street. Telma Brest district. The apartment is locat…
€25,416
4 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment, ag. Mukhavets, st. 60 years of October, 1983, 3 / 3 panel, 82.0 / 78.5 / 5…
€35,770
1 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale an effective 1-room apartment in the agrotown of Mukhavets, Brest district. The are…
€19,956
3 room apartment with intercom in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
€50,831
4 room apartment in Borisy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Borisy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1991 p. 2 floors. Total SNB - …
€11,296
4 room apartment in Astramiecava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Astramiecava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1990 p. 2 floors. Total SNB - …
€31,064
3 room apartment with intercom in Muchaviec, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
3 bedroom apartment, ag. Mukhavets, st. 60 years of October, 2014, 2/5 bricks, 78.3 / 74.7 /…
€51,773
4 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
4 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
4 bedroom apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, st. Sikorsky, 1994, 3/3 panel, 78.3 / 75.8 / 50.2 / …
€31,064
3 room apartment in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/3
€29,181
2 room apartment in Damachava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Damachava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, g.p. Domachevo, st. Oktyabrskaya, 1995, 3/3 panel, 53.2 / 52.6 / 30.2 /…
€14,590
1 room apartment in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
€15,061
3 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in ag. Chernavchitsy, located on the 1st floor of a brick house…
€36,241
3 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedroom apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, st. Sikorsky, 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.0 / 61.2 / 39.8 / …
€26,075
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
€32,005
1 room apartment in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
1 bedroom apartment, d. Big Motykals, st. Central, 2/2 panel, 29.1 / 29.1 / 17.0 / 9.3, sepa…
€17,885
1 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
1 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Chernavchitsy, st. Sikorsky, bldg., 1/2 brick, 36.0 / 35.2 / 19.2…
€18,732
3 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Sign, st. Yubileiny, 1980, 2/5 brick, 62.2 / 59.2 / 37.4 / 8.1, s…
€24,286
2 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Sign, st. Yubileiny, 1970, 2/2 brick, 44.0/44.0/26.2/9.0, separat…
€15,061
2 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Mukhavets, st. 60 years of October, 1966, 1/2 brick, 42.7 / 42.7 …
€19,768
2 room apartment in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1959 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 5…
€18,356
3 room apartment with intercom in carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Chernavchitsy, st. Trudovaya, 1968, 2/2 brick, 54.6/54.6/36.4/8.0…
€36,429
2 room apartment in Vistycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vistycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Vistychi, st. Central, 1981, 3/3 panel, 52.6 / 51.7 / 30.3 / 9.0,…
€26,357
3 room apartment in carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
€31,064
4 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
€31,064
4 room apartment in Miedna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Miedna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
€21,556
2 room apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
€63,068

