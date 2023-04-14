Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Houses
Houses for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus
Barysaw
102
Hlivinski sielski Saviet
18
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
17
Losnicki sielski Saviet
8
Pierasadski sielski Saviet
8
Niemanicki sielski Saviet
7
Miotcanski sielski Saviet
5
Viesialouski sielski Saviet
4
Vialiacicki sielski Saviet
2
Ziembinski sielski Saviet
2
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
173 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Barysaw, Belarus
322 m²
€ 59,105
The total area of the house is 321.5 m2. Developed infrastructure: Shops, pharmacies, school…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
382 m²
€ 122,756
If you dream of living in a modern house and have a big family, then this is an offer for yo…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,649
House for sale with a plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Vitebsk. 武 im…
House
Vuhly, Belarus
160 m²
€ 56,377
Brick house in a prestigious area of Borisova! Address: d. Ugly, st. Forest. ➜ Dobrotny hou…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,914
House for sale on a spacious plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Dauman …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,006
Ready house with a plot in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Petryaeva d. 51 武 課 A s…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
164 m²
€ 36,281
Spacious house on two entrances one km from Borisov to the village. A beekeeper. Suitable fo…
House
Hara, Belarus
32 m²
€ 22,642
House in d. Mountain with a large plot! Address: d. Gora, st. Gorskaya. ➜Life outside the ci…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
64 m²
€ 41,737
House for sale in the center of the old city. We are also considering an exchange for …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
85 m²
€ 27,279
Living in a private house is a dream? Any two-room apartment loses to this beautiful house. …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,729
For sale ( part of the house ). near the church, opposite the DC The condition is residentia…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 4,092
For sale plot with wooden old house from the log house. Nobody lives in the house at the mom…
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 8,911
Residential building for sale in ST Patriot-Berezka! Address: ST Patriot-Berezka ⁇ …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 36,281
House in a picturesque place right near the river and forests to fill nature with energy. Ho…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
€ 23,642
House in Borisov with a bathhouse and garage Address: g. Borisov, per. 1st Industrial. 武pas…
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 38,646
A solid house for sale without interior decoration near the city of Borisov in the village. …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,007
House with gas heating in the best area. Light, central water, gas heating in the house, loc…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 25,461
House for sale on the banks of the river! Address: d. Studenka, st. Beregovaya 武 House is l…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 22,642
House for sale in a great area in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, per. 30 years of the BSSR ➜…
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,458
Ready house in the garden partnership Island! Address: ST Island …
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 10,002
New property on the real estate market. For sale cottage in ST Garden ( Loshnitsky s / s ). …
House
Barysaw, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,554
For sale a spacious house with a plot of 7.7 hundred. per. R. Luxembourg. The building is on…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 30,007
For sale spacious brick house ( 5 living rooms ) in a quiet area of the city. House on 2 ent…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
38 m²
€ 24,097
Residential building in the city center on the street. March 8, near pediatric dentistry.&nb…
House
Zembin, Belarus
80 m²
€ 10,912
For sale plot with a house near the center of ag. Zembin, which is 25 km from. Borisova. The…
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,004
Country garden house can be used as a residential. The house is new without use. Email there…
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 28,098
Cozy house for sale with all amenities! Address: g. Borisov, per. Tank. ➜ 課 A solid h…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 53,194
House for sale in Borisov, Mostovoye lane Address: Borisov, per. Bridge ➜ ➜ In which house y…
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,457
For sale is a summer cottage with an attic insulated floor in a country cooperative « Duby L…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 7,729
For sale in the cottage cooperative « Red October », Borisov district. 90 km from MKAD…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map