Houses for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

173 properties total found
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
322 m²
€ 59,105
The total area of the house is 321.5 m2. Developed infrastructure: Shops, pharmacies, school…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
382 m²
€ 122,756
If you dream of living in a modern house and have a big family, then this is an offer for yo…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,649
House for sale with a plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Vitebsk. 武 im…
Housein Vuhly, Belarus
House
Vuhly, Belarus
160 m²
€ 56,377
Brick house in a prestigious area of Borisova! Address: d. Ugly, st. Forest. ➜ Dobrotny hou…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,914
House for sale on a spacious plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Dauman …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,006
Ready house with a plot in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Petryaeva d. 51 武 課 A s…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
164 m²
€ 36,281
Spacious house on two entrances one km from Borisov to the village. A beekeeper. Suitable fo…
Housein Hara, Belarus
House
Hara, Belarus
32 m²
€ 22,642
House in d. Mountain with a large plot! Address: d. Gora, st. Gorskaya. ➜Life outside the ci…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
64 m²
€ 41,737
House for sale in the center of the old city.  We are also considering an exchange for …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
85 m²
€ 27,279
Living in a private house is a dream? Any two-room apartment loses to this beautiful house. …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,729
For sale ( part of the house ). near the church, opposite the DC The condition is residentia…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 4,092
For sale plot with wooden old house from the log house. Nobody lives in the house at the mom…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 8,911
Residential building for sale in ST Patriot-Berezka!  Address: ST Patriot-Berezka ⁇ …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 36,281
House in a picturesque place right near the river and forests to fill nature with energy. Ho…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
€ 23,642
House in Borisov with a bathhouse and garage Address: g. Borisov, per. 1st Industrial. 武pas…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 38,646
A solid house for sale without interior decoration near the city of Borisov in the village. …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,007
House with gas heating in the best area. Light, central water, gas heating in the house, loc…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 25,461
House for sale on the banks of the river! Address: d. Studenka, st. Beregovaya 武 House is l…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 22,642
House for sale in a great area in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, per. 30 years of the BSSR ➜…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,458
Ready house in the garden partnership Island! Address: ST Island        …
Housein Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 10,002
New property on the real estate market. For sale cottage in ST Garden ( Loshnitsky s / s ). …
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
100 m²
€ 34,554
For sale a spacious house with a plot of 7.7 hundred. per. R. Luxembourg. The building is on…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 30,007
For sale spacious brick house ( 5 living rooms ) in a quiet area of the city. House on 2 ent…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
38 m²
€ 24,097
Residential building in the city center on the street. March 8, near pediatric dentistry.&nb…
Housein Zembin, Belarus
House
Zembin, Belarus
80 m²
€ 10,912
For sale plot with a house near the center of ag. Zembin, which is 25 km from. Borisova. The…
Housein Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,004
Country garden house can be used as a residential. The house is new without use. Email there…
Cottagein Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
€ 28,098
Cozy house for sale with all amenities! Address: g. Borisov, per. Tank.  ➜ 課 A solid h…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€ 53,194
House for sale in Borisov, Mostovoye lane Address: Borisov, per. Bridge ➜ ➜ In which house y…
Housein Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,457
For sale is a summer cottage with an attic insulated floor in a country cooperative « Duby L…
Housein Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 7,729
 For sale in the cottage cooperative « Red October », Borisov district. 90 km from MKAD…

