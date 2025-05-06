Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
Unique cottage ❤️ For sale a unique cottage in the picturesque village of Kurganovka! This i…
$99,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 193 m²
On sale Cottage in ecologically clean, popular r-ne Borisov Appearance and quality of materi…
$155,000
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Attention! Excellent hot offer in the real estate market!On sale a stylish modern cottage wi…
$125,000
Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

