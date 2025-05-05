Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus

14 properties total found
House in Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house opposite the picturesque Nacha River with a plot of 25 acres ❤️One-level log hous…
$10,000
Close
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Smooth plot, nice lawn,And there's a beautiful pot on the window.Garage, housing - everythin…
$59,900
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Country house with attic and garage ❤️ Country house with attic and garage in the garden par…
$15,400
Close
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale house in the village of Yuzefovo, from Borisov 20 km. on a good paved road. The hou…
$10,000
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House in a picturesque place near the forest and the river in Borki. A good place to relax a…
$5,900
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A house with a landscaped plot is an ideal option for those who…
$5,500
Close
House in Dzamidauka, Belarus
House
Dzamidauka, Belarus
Area 83 m²
On sale apartment in a blocked residential building in Demidovka, near Borisov. Part of the …
$50,900
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell an excellent house in a residential condition in the village of Brusy, Borisov d…
$19,800
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Write to us in a convenient messenger for you: Viber | Telegram | WhatsApp We will answer yo…
$19,500
House in Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
Area 64 m²
A family home with three rooms is the perfect place to live! ❤️ For sale a cozy log house, w…
$17,300
Close
House in Dzamidauka, Belarus
House
Dzamidauka, Belarus
Area 60 m²
On sale a residential house with all amenities in the village of Demidovka (5 km. from Boris…
$43,500
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Country house with a plot and a perfect bath! ❤️Welcome to ST Red October - a cozy country v…
$21,900
Close
House in Vugly, Belarus
House
Vugly, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Cozy house with a large plot, bath and garage ❤️A cozy house with the ability to do everythi…
$26,500
Close
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Cozy cottage near Borisov.Country house with attic, located in a quiet, picturesque place of…
$16,447
Properties features in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus

