  2. Belarus
  3. Miotcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale a cozy house in Borisov district, the village of Dobritskoe, just 19 km from the ci…
$20,200
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house in the suburbs of Borisov. Credit, exchange! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and eco-friendly ho…
$25,000
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
Area 92 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️For sale a cozy and spacious house 9 km from Borisov! Address: B…
$30,000
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Reliable house with spacious plot ❤️ Strong and reliable house located in the quiet village …
$7,850
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Attention is sold plot near Borisov. e. Chernevka, Sosnova Street There's a light. Near the …
$7,000
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
House with a plot in a picturesque place ❤️ This house is not just walls and a roof. It’s an…
$3,800
House in Staraya Metcha, Belarus
House
Staraya Metcha, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Welcome to your dream of home! ❤️ The house is located right on the bank of the river, is a …
$11,500
Properties features in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
