Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
$5,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A great, picturesque place. The beautiful river SHA, spring   near the parking lot on th…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
LLC « Real estate agency « central » UNP 192036003   License: No. 02240/260, MU RB, from 0…
$3,000
Leave a request
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
$3,700
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes