  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
162
Prygaradny selski Savet
19
Losnicki selski Savet
15
Glivinski selski Savet
12
251 property total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Contract number with the agency 57/4 of 2025-05-02
$25,000
3 room apartment in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
Bright three-bedroom apartment with good renovation! ❤️ For sale is a unique bright two-bedr…
$26,000
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Warm three-bedroom apartment in the center! ❤️ Great option. A trade is possible! Apartment …
$47,500
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital structure for sale Cottage development. 2 floors. The walls ar…
$38,000
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Buy a modern house in the village of Sivica! ❤️ Block house in Borisov district in a picture…
$21,500
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 3rd apartment in a.g. Loose! ❤️Spacious apartment with rooms on both sides of the h…
$27,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Two rooms in a 4-room apartment. Half the apartment. ❤️ Cozy two rooms in a 4-room apartment…
$15,000
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
On sale spacious, bright 4-room apartment Trusova 55 The apartment is located on the 1st flo…
$56,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 17 m²
The plot in a picturesque place by the forest and the river! Perfect for building a country …
$11,000
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/9
Cozy apartment with renovation and furniture in a good area of Borisov ❤️Spacious apartment …
$51,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious summer house in the garden association Shilino-1. Addr…
$14,900
2 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a bright, clean apartment in area D. Corners, 25 DSU Street.Fully ready to live (ne…
$29,000
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
Three-bedroom apartment in a beautiful area - everything for a comfortable life! ❤️ Looking …
$43,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Brick house with garage and fenced area! ❤️Warm house on a high foundation next to the river…
$35,000
House in Maiseeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Maiseeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Reliable house 20 km from Borisov ❤️ Spacious house with a plot of 20 acres in the village o…
$16,400
2 room apartment in Vesalova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vesalova, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room apartment of Veselovo Borisovsky district.From the town of Borisov 17 km. The village…
$6,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Selling a house in the North Range. All communications in the house: light, central water, m…
$38,000
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready-made solution for comfortable living ❤️ Excellent choice: for sale two-bedroom apartme…
$47,000
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment with excellent repair in Borisov, Gagarin str., 67 The house …
$46,000
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
3-room apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with good repair a…
$72,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Large log house under reconstruction in Borisov! Address: Borisov…
$13,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House in the center of Borisov ❤️ Spacious house for repair in the heart of Borisov is for s…
$29,900
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/9
Two-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with the best locat…
$45,500
House in Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house opposite the picturesque Nacha River with a plot of 25 acres ❤️One-level log hous…
$10,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Spacious, modern house for sale in an elite area (Dymki). The house has undergone high-quali…
$98,900
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Novosady ❤️ To your attention a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the v…
$19,000
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A house with a plot in a.g. Transplantation on the street Pervomaiskaya ❤️Block house with a…
$21,000
