Houses with garage for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
56
Prygaradny selski Savet
15
Perasadski selski Savet
13
Glivinski selski Savet
11
29 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Brick house with garage and fenced area! ❤️Warm house on a high foundation next to the river…
$35,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Spacious, modern house for sale in an elite area (Dymki). The house has undergone high-quali…
$98,900
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The house in a picturesque place in the village of Muzhanka, Borisovsky district, next to th…
$16,500
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Country house can be used as a country house, and for permanent residence. Gas in the yard,…
$22,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
House in Staraa Metca, Belarus
House
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Welcome to your dream of home! ❤️ The house is located right on the bank of the river, is a …
$11,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in the village of Brusy. in the house two living rooms, partial repair. On th…
$15,000
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Smooth plot, nice lawn,And there's a beautiful pot on the window.Garage, housing - everythin…
$59,900
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Reliable house overlooking the river ❤️ Spacious brick house with all amenities in the agro-…
$70,000
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Country house with attic and garage ❤️ Country house with attic and garage in the garden par…
$15,400
House in Carnevicy, Belarus
House
Carnevicy, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Residential house for sale in Borisov district, Chernevichi village! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and…
$6,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Brick spacious house with bath and garage, roof - slate. The house is very warm and bright, …
$36,500
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with a good transport con…
$21,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
House with all amenities in the center of Borisov! ❤️ One-level house, fully ready for livin…
$74,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale is a chic, modern country house with a new, modern bath. Completely finished house …
$120,000
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House in a picturesque place near the forest and the river in Borki. A good place to relax a…
$5,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Contract number with the agency 119/4 from 2024-11-01
$41,500
House in Dzamidauka, Belarus
House
Dzamidauka, Belarus
Area 83 m²
On sale apartment in a blocked residential building in Demidovka, near Borisov. Part of the …
$50,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 252 m²
A white brick house for sale.TORG to a real buyer.The total area of the building is 251.7 sq…
$74,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is located on a high, flat plo…
$73,000
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Attention! Excellent hot offer in the real estate market!On sale a stylish modern cottage wi…
$125,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Cozy log house with block extension and well-kept plot ❤️Cozy, well-groomed house, with a sp…
$68,400
4 room house in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room house
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
House in Gara, Belarus
House
Gara, Belarus
Area 248 m²
For sale a chic cottage for year-round living, the cottage is ready to live!!!Consider the o…
$90,000
