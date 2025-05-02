Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Perasadski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy dacha with bath in a popular place ❤️ A house with all the comforts and well-kept plot!…
$25,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The cottage in a picturesque place: 95 m2 of coziness and comfort for the whole family! ❤️ C…
$44,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A holiday and garden surrounded by forest ❤️ Spacious cottage for rest and garden surrounded…
$7,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Country house near Zhodino and Borisov! ❤️ Strong, two-level country house, on a spacious pl…
$5,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vostraw, Belarus
House
Vostraw, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Cozy house in the city (R-Pecchi) ❤️ E. Island/ The stoves are a secluded place away from th…
$36,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with a good transport con…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Country house with attic near Zhodino and Borisov ❤️ Country house with attic and annex in t…
$12,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Room and kitchen with repairs, communication in the house under the s/u, storage cellar for …
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Profitable investment: buy a cottage ❤️ Excellent house for a comfortable year-round stay in…
$125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A house with a plot in a.g. Transplantation on the street Pervomaiskaya ❤️Block house with a…
$21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Guarantee of security of the transaction and full legal support! Have not sold or want to ex…
$4,500
Leave a request
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 36 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in CT Tarasik.The dacha is located 50 km from the Moscow Ring Road a…
$10,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go