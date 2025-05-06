Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
56
Prygaradny selski Savet
15
Perasadski selski Savet
13
Glivinski selski Savet
11
25 properties total found
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Contract number with the agency 57/4 of 2025-05-02
$25,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The house in a picturesque place in the village of Muzhanka, Borisovsky district, next to th…
$16,500
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Country house can be used as a country house, and for permanent residence. Gas in the yard,…
$22,000
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
❤️An excellent house for sale in D. Green Dubrava, Borisov district. ‼️The plot is flat. Nea…
$4,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Dacha in a picturesque place in the CT "Pechinsky", within the city of Borisov. Wooden garde…
$13,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A house for sale in Big Negnovichi.The house is spacious. It takes a little bit of work. All…
$4,000
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Cozy cottage near Borisov.Country house with attic, located in a quiet, picturesque place of…
$16,447
House in Carnevicy, Belarus
House
Carnevicy, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Residential house for sale in Borisov district, Chernevichi village! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and…
$6,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Brick spacious house with bath and garage, roof - slate. The house is very warm and bright, …
$36,500
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with a good transport con…
$21,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale in the village of Malaya Ukholoda (9 km. from Borisov).The house is located o…
$12,000
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale is a chic, modern country house with a new, modern bath. Completely finished house …
$120,000
House in Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House with bath and large plot ❤️We present you a unique opportunity to find a cozy and func…
$9,000
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A residential building for sale in Lankivsk region. Coordinates 54.257991,28.683054 The idea…
$5,700
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House for sale in Zaliney district of Borisov. Asphalted access roads lead to the house, wit…
$99,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A plot in a quiet center. A quiet, cozy place to live and relax. On the plot of 2/3 of the h…
$15,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Contract number with the agency 119/4 from 2024-11-01
$41,500
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale a cozy house in Borisov district, the village of Dobritskoe, just 19 km from the ci…
$20,200
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Attention! Urgent!!Excellent offer!!!I will sell a log house for repair with a plot, in the …
$16,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is located on a high, flat plo…
$73,000
House in Nemanica, Belarus
House
Nemanica, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house for sale in ag. Nemanica with very good repairs. The house itself is made of timber,…
$49,900
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
A house for sale in Pogodaitsa. The house is suitable for permanent residence and an ideal o…
$5,500
