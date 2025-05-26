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Residential complex Oasis

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,049
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ID: 35096
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Oasis — Resort Living Between Mountains and Sea, Küçükerenköy 🌿🌊

Oasis is a modern residential development located at the foothills of green mountains in Küçükerenköy, offering beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The complex is situated just around 700 meters from the sea, combining natural tranquility with proximity to the coastline.

A key feature of the project is its terraced layout, cascading from the mountains down towards the sea, maximizing views and privacy for each property.

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🏡 About the Project

The development consists of 174 properties, offering a variety of housing options:

• garden studio apartments
• apartments
• 1, 2 and 3-bedroom bungalows

The project is designed for comfortable living surrounded by nature, with a resort-style atmosphere.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex provides essential facilities for lifestyle and relaxation:

🏊 2 outdoor swimming pools
🏊 indoor heated pool
🏋️ fitness center
🧖 SPA, sauna & steam room
🧘 yoga areas
🍽 restaurant & bar

The infrastructure creates a peaceful wellness-oriented resort environment.

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📍 Location

📍 Küçükerenköy — a scenic coastal area in Northern Cyprus

🌿 surrounded by mountains and nature
🥾 hiking trails starting nearby
🌊 approx. 700 m to the sea

The area is ideal for those seeking peaceful living in nature while staying close to the coast.

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Oasis offers a perfect blend of nature, panoramic views, and resort-style living. 🌿✨

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Oasis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,049
VAT
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