Apartment in a new building Dormix

A Boutique Residential Opportunity in Famagusta

Dormix is an exclusive residential development, combining modern architecture, efficient layouts, and a prime strategic location.

The project consists of only 17 units:

16 stylish 2+1 apartments (75 m² each)

1 magnificent 3+1 penthouse (200 m² + 95 m² terrace)

Its boutique format ensures privacy, exclusivity, and strong investment appeal.

📍 Prime Location

Dormix is ideally positioned in one of the most in-demand areas of Famagusta:

3 minutes to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)

2 minutes to Famagusta State Hospital

5 minutes to Glapsides Beach

Shopping centers, public transportation, and key city amenities are all within easy reach.

A perfect blend of urban convenience and coastal comfort 🌊

🏡 Project Details

Total units: 17

Apartments: 75 m²

Penthouse: 200 m² + 95 m² panoramic terrace

Additional features:

Private balconies

Covered parking

Elevator

The penthouse offers expansive rooftop living with panoramic views — ideal for relaxation and entertaining.

💼 Investment Advantages

Dormix is designed for both residents and investors seeking stable returns.

Key advantages:

Excellent location near EMU

Strong year-round rental demand

High-quality interior finishes

Operational expenses covered by tenants

Potential for capital appreciation

Whether you are looking for steady rental income or a stylish home near the sea, Dormix represents a smart and secure real estate opportunity in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing areas.