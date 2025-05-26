  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Dormix

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,179
VAT
;
16
ID: 33335
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A Boutique Residential Opportunity in Famagusta

Dormix is an exclusive residential development, combining modern architecture, efficient layouts, and a prime strategic location.

 

The project consists of only 17 units:

  • 16 stylish 2+1 apartments (75 m² each)

  • 1 magnificent 3+1 penthouse (200 m² + 95 m² terrace)

Its boutique format ensures privacy, exclusivity, and strong investment appeal.

 

📍 Prime Location

Dormix is ideally positioned in one of the most in-demand areas of Famagusta:

  • 3 minutes to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)

  • 2 minutes to Famagusta State Hospital

  • 5 minutes to Glapsides Beach

Shopping centers, public transportation, and key city amenities are all within easy reach.

A perfect blend of urban convenience and coastal comfort 🌊

 

🏡 Project Details

Total units: 17
Apartments: 75 m²
Penthouse: 200 m² + 95 m² panoramic terrace

Additional features:

  • Private balconies

  • Covered parking

  • Elevator

The penthouse offers expansive rooftop living with panoramic views — ideal for relaxation and entertaining.

 

💼 Investment Advantages

Dormix is designed for both residents and investors seeking stable returns.

Key advantages:

  • Excellent location near EMU

  • Strong year-round rental demand

  • High-quality interior finishes

  • Operational expenses covered by tenants

  • Potential for capital appreciation

Whether you are looking for steady rental income or a stylish home near the sea, Dormix represents a smart and secure real estate opportunity in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing areas.

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Apartment in a new building Dormix
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,179
VAT
