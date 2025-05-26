Apartment in a new building Dormix

A Boutique Residential Opportunity in Famagusta
Dormix is an exclusive residential development, combining modern architecture, efficient layouts, and a prime strategic location.
The project consists of only 17 units:
16 stylish 2+1 apartments (75 m² each)
1 magnificent 3+1 penthouse (200 m² + 95 m² terrace)
Its boutique format ensures privacy, exclusivity, and strong investment appeal.
📍 Prime Location
Dormix is ideally positioned in one of the most in-demand areas of Famagusta:
3 minutes to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU)
2 minutes to Famagusta State Hospital
5 minutes to Glapsides Beach
Shopping centers, public transportation, and key city amenities are all within easy reach.
A perfect blend of urban convenience and coastal comfort 🌊
🏡 Project Details
Total units: 17
Apartments: 75 m²
Penthouse: 200 m² + 95 m² panoramic terrace
Additional features:
Private balconies
Covered parking
Elevator
The penthouse offers expansive rooftop living with panoramic views — ideal for relaxation and entertaining.
💼 Investment Advantages
Dormix is designed for both residents and investors seeking stable returns.
Key advantages:
Excellent location near EMU
Strong year-round rental demand
High-quality interior finishes
Operational expenses covered by tenants
Potential for capital appreciation
Whether you are looking for steady rental income or a stylish home near the sea, Dormix represents a smart and secure real estate opportunity in one of Northern Cyprus’s fastest-growing areas.