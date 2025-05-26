  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence

Apartment in a new building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
$163,202
ID: 27022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence is a completed beachfront development in Gaziveren, next to Aphrodite 1, 2, and the SPA phases. As the fourth phase of the Aphrodite Beachfront Project, it offers ready-to-move-in studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, all with direct sea views and access to resort-style amenities for relaxed coastal living.

Key Points:

  • Completed project with key-ready apartments

  • Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren

  • All units feature panoramic sea views

  • Access to rooftop pool, spa, gym, bar, and beach club

  • Part of a well-established beachfront development

  • Suitable for residence, holiday rental, or investment

 

Available Apartment Types:

Apartments are designed for comfort, functionality, and sea-facing relaxation.
 

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments

  • Duplex Penthouses


 

Location Highlights:

Located in Gaziveren, Lefke, Aphrodite Park Residence offers a calm coastal setting with convenient access to major destinations.

  • 1 hr to Ercan International Airport

  • 56 km to Kyrenia

  • Nearby attractions: Vouni Palace, citrus orchards, Soli ruins

  • Peaceful area with local markets, beaches, and greenery

 

Facilities:

Residents enjoy access to high-end wellness and leisure amenities, part of the Aphrodite Resort complex.

  • Rooftop pool and bar with sea views

  • Gym and wellness spa

  • Indoor & outdoor pools

  • Surfing and water sports center

  • Seafront restaurant and walking trails

  • Concierge, property management, and rental services

 

Payment Options:

Aphrodite Park Residence offers a completed and ready-to-move-in solution with flexible financing.
Buyers can secure ownership with 50% payment at handover, followed by 50% in interest-free installments over 24 months.


About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.









 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0 – 69.0
Price per m², USD 2,511 – 2,562
Apartment price, USD 163,202 – 176,802
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 81.0 – 94.0
Price per m², USD 2,315 – 3,274
Apartment price, USD 217,603 – 265,204

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

