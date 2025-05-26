Apartment in a new building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence

About the Project:

Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence is a completed beachfront development in Gaziveren, next to Aphrodite 1, 2, and the SPA phases. As the fourth phase of the Aphrodite Beachfront Project, it offers ready-to-move-in studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, all with direct sea views and access to resort-style amenities for relaxed coastal living.

Key Points:

Completed project with key-ready apartments

Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren

All units feature panoramic sea views

Access to rooftop pool, spa, gym, bar, and beach club

Part of a well-established beachfront development

Suitable for residence, holiday rental, or investment

Available Apartment Types:

Apartments are designed for comfort, functionality, and sea-facing relaxation.



1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

Duplex Penthouses





Location Highlights:

Located in Gaziveren, Lefke, Aphrodite Park Residence offers a calm coastal setting with convenient access to major destinations.

1 hr to Ercan International Airport

56 km to Kyrenia

Nearby attractions: Vouni Palace, citrus orchards, Soli ruins

Peaceful area with local markets, beaches, and greenery

Facilities:

Residents enjoy access to high-end wellness and leisure amenities, part of the Aphrodite Resort complex.

Rooftop pool and bar with sea views

Gym and wellness spa

Indoor & outdoor pools

Surfing and water sports center

Seafront restaurant and walking trails

Concierge, property management, and rental services

Payment Options:

Aphrodite Park Residence offers a completed and ready-to-move-in solution with flexible financing.

Buyers can secure ownership with 50% payment at handover, followed by 50% in interest-free installments over 24 months.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

















