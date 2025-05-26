Apartment in a new building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence

About the Project:
Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence is a completed beachfront development in Gaziveren, next to Aphrodite 1, 2, and the SPA phases. As the fourth phase of the Aphrodite Beachfront Project, it offers ready-to-move-in studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, all with direct sea views and access to resort-style amenities for relaxed coastal living.
Key Points:
Completed project with key-ready apartments
Prime beachfront location in Gaziveren
All units feature panoramic sea views
Access to rooftop pool, spa, gym, bar, and beach club
Part of a well-established beachfront development
Suitable for residence, holiday rental, or investment
Available Apartment Types:
Apartments are designed for comfort, functionality, and sea-facing relaxation.
1-Bedroom Apartments
2-Bedroom Apartments
Duplex Penthouses
Location Highlights:
Located in Gaziveren, Lefke, Aphrodite Park Residence offers a calm coastal setting with convenient access to major destinations.
1 hr to Ercan International Airport
56 km to Kyrenia
Nearby attractions: Vouni Palace, citrus orchards, Soli ruins
Peaceful area with local markets, beaches, and greenery
Facilities:
Residents enjoy access to high-end wellness and leisure amenities, part of the Aphrodite Resort complex.
Rooftop pool and bar with sea views
Gym and wellness spa
Indoor & outdoor pools
Surfing and water sports center
Seafront restaurant and walking trails
Concierge, property management, and rental services
Payment Options:
Aphrodite Park Residence offers a completed and ready-to-move-in solution with flexible financing.
Buyers can secure ownership with 50% payment at handover, followed by 50% in interest-free installments over 24 months.
About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.