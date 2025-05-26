  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$205,227
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27024
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community near the beach, offering sleek architecture, spacious layouts, and quality finishes. Designed for comfort, security, and long-term value, it blends contemporary living with a peaceful, well-connected location.

Key Points:

  • Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

  • ALight-filled, spacious units in multiple residential towers

  • Secure access and landscaped community spaces

  • High-quality construction with long-term investment value

 

Available Apartment Types:

Blue Life Residence offers a wide range of unit types to meet every lifestyle need:

  • 1+1 Apartments

  • 2+1 Apartments

  • 3+1 Apartments

  • 3+1 Penthouses

 

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned near key attractions and essentials, the residence offers convenience in every direction.

  • Close to the beach

  • Minutes from local markets and shopping centers

  • Easy access to transportation routes and international airports

  • Nearby city highlights, parks, and natural attractions
     

 

Facilities:

Blue Life Residence is fully equipped with premium amenities and services for everyday ease and luxury.

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

  • Fitness center

  • Landscaped gardens and green spaces

  • 24/7 security and concierge

  • Parking and elevators

  • Airport transfers, car rentals, and rental management services

 

Payment Options:

Blue Life Residence offers a buyer-friendly, interest-free payment plan that makes ownership simple and accessible. With just a 30% down payment, the remaining balance can be paid in equal monthly installments over 6 months. The project is fully completed and ready for immediate delivery.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², USD 4,105
Apartment price, USD 205,227
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², USD 2,733
Apartment price, USD 259,628
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 122.0 – 241.0
Price per m², USD 2,864 – 9,594
Apartment price, USD 349,389 – 2,31M

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
