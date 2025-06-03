Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
37
Girne Belediyesi
177
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
77
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
58
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Leave a request
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Leave a request
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 in 5 polions from the city center. Zeyitenlik district, Course. With a closed area…
$781,407
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Villas 2 + 1 for sale, 200 meters from the sea.-Chemical service, immediate delivery, walk t…
$156,342
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
$510,812
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
$737,389
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
$204,328
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
$420,922
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
47 PREMIUM VILLAS BY Luxury Life Consisting of 47 premium villas in total with 3+1 and 4+…
$784,102
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
$227,298
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$138,303
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are looking to wake up with the most fantastic views over the Mediterranean sea and p…
$302,762
Leave a request
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 409 m²
A residential complex with villas, which are great for a comfortable life in Cyrian, and are…
$722,483
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
$457,001
Leave a request
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 360 m²
This stunning complex consists of a series of spacious villas, each of which boasts 3 or 4 b…
$596,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Mareblue Beach Villas – ESENTEPE – TRNC BUILDING MATERIALS AND FEATURES *CHILLINGS: REYNEA…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
$299,456
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
$234,514
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Leave a request

Property types in Girne District

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go