  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€249,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments within Walking Distance of the City Center in Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of t…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€232,000

