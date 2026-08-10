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Pool Houses for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
34
Girne Belediyesi
182
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
89
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
62
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35 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
$866,145
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
🌄 Villa 3+1 with a plot of 500 m2 and a roof terrace in Karagach district, KyreniaLocation.T…
$251,848
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and luxurious villa for secondary sale with 5 bedrooms + fully furnished + infinity p…
$850,442
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seaside Villa in Çatalköy — NorthernLAND Villas 🌊🏡 An exclusive 4-bedroom detached…
$1,28M
VAT
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 2
🌞 Discover true luxury and comfort on the North Side of the Mediterranean Sea! 🌞💸£6,000,000W…
$7,27M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais — an ideal home for a comfo…
$393,096
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Luxury by the Sea!   To the east of Girne (Kyrenia), in the picturesque area of…
$726,266
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Sea View Villa in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe 🌊🏡 A spacious 3-bedroom two-store…
$461,569
VAT
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Bungalows 3+1 at Mykonos HomesLuxury bungalow is located on the seafront in Esentepe, in a l…
$2,00M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New bungalow with 3 bedrooms by the sea in Esentepe!This prestigious seaside complex offers …
$1,02M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa with panoramic views - buy luxury property in the mounta…
$2,00M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villas with Private Pool & Sea Views — Esentepe 🌊🏔 Two modern detached villas …
$821,191
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive 3+1 villa in the mountains with a private pool and panoramic views! We present a u…
$479,711
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$270,472
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 320 m²
North Cyprus property: luxury villa 6+3 in Bellapais with panoramic sea and Kyrenia viewsNor…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villa with Private Pool & Sea View — Esentepe 🌊 A modern detached 3+1 villa in…
$924,679
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
This is an exclusive collection of premium villas on the first line by the sea, created for …
$2,19M
VAT
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Agency
REITATW
Languages
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury living space includes a garden and its own large swimming pool. The villa offers…
$2,66M
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
#2Location - EsentepeEsentepe is a calm coastal area between Kyrenia and Iskele, known for i…
$2,05M
VAT
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Agency
REITATW
Languages
English, Русский, Oʻzbekcha
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Villa 3+1 in Forest Gold & Beach ResortThe ownership papers are ready! Spacious villa 3+1 in…
$319,807
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Frontline 2+1 Villa with Private Pool & Sea View — Esentepe, Korineum 🌊 A modern 2+1 vill…
$567,764
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Ready 3+1 Villa with Sea View — Karpasia by the Sea, Esentepe 🌊 A spacious two-storey 3+1…
$844,537
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Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$282,619
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4 bedroom Mansion in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$288,632
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Mansion in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
$330,724
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Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$204,448
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
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Property types in Girne District

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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