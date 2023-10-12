Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
149
Agios Epiktitos
39
52 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€157,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€249,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€1,28M
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€452,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Detached Villas with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Girne North Cyprus Luxe vill…
€701,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Highway in Kyrenia, North Cyprus Luxury houses are…
€638,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusively Located Home within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne North Cyprus Home is lo…
€203,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in Exclusive Location of Girne North Cyprus Girne is one o…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€464,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa For Sale in Prestigious Residential Area in Girne North Cyprus Located on the northern…
€406,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€868,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra Luxe Villas with Unique Sea View in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an ancient city that h…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Villas With Pools Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, North Cyprus…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Chic Detached Villa with Private Pool in Girne Çatalköy Girne, a popular settlement…
€754,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
New Detached Houses with Private Pool Options in Girne, North Cyprus Girne is located on the…
€464,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€545,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€522,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€499,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in a Complex with a Massive Pool in Girne, North Cyprus Cy…
€475,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments within Walking Distance of the City Center in Girne, North Cyprus Girne, one of t…
€171,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€249,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Unblocked Sea-View in North Cyprus Girne A Mediterranean pearl, Girne is …
€870,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€232,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
New and Spacious Villas in a Developed and Decent Region in Girne, North Cyprus Located in C…
€452,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
New and Spacious Villas in a Developed and Decent Region in Girne, North Cyprus Located in C…
€377,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale with Private Pools in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Girn…
€649,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 021 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas in a Villa Project in Girne Alsancak Girne is the capital of education and t…
€1,89M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Villas in a Villa Project in Girne Alsancak Girne is the capital of education and t…
€725,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, Lapta The new villas are located…
€487,000

