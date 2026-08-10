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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
34
Girne Belediyesi
182
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
89
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
62
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208 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$911,887
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in a Complex in North Cyprus Ozanköy Ozanköy is a town in …
$1,00M
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3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$337,479
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$290,093
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2 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$659,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$845,114
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$461,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Triplex Villas Within Walking Distance of the Beaches in North Cyprus Girne These luxury vil…
$493,846
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Sea-View Villa with Pool in Çatalköy Girne Girne is one of the most popular residen…
$985,855
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Investment Houses in a Project with Pool Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a famou…
$219,846
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pools in a Complex in Karşıyaka, Girne Karşıyaka is a region of the Girne city o…
$564,922
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Jacuzzi and Heated Pools Near the Sea in Ozanköy, Girne Northern Cyprus, border…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villas with Private Pools in Bellapais, North Cyprus Located in a charming…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,16M
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3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for Sale with Pool and Sea & Pine Forest Views in Girne Karaagaç Girne, the shining st…
$372,266
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Pool Surrounded by Nature in Western Girne Girne, one of the most popular coastal…
$1,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,26M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 9 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View Villas with Rich Amenities in Girne Zeytinlik These elegant villas are loc…
$3,09M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas in an Exclusive Complex with Private Pools in Girne North Cyprus Bellapais region is …
$1,14M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$305,279
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Stone Arch Villa with Sea View in North Cyprus Lapta This charming villa is located…
$1,69M
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3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$688,827
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Property types in Girne District

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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