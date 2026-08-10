Villas for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Villas in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
140
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
71
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
51
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272 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the Cozy and Family-Friendly Levent Citesi Complex A stunning vi…
$253,441
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
$866,145
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$911,887
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
🌄 Villa 3+1 with a plot of 500 m2 and a roof terrace in Karagach district, KyreniaLocation.T…
$251,848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
$258,566
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$453,194
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in a Complex in North Cyprus Ozanköy Ozanköy is a town in …
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to move in villa just 500 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The villa is located i…
$947,421
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$845,114
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$461,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Triplex Villas Within Walking Distance of the Beaches in North Cyprus Girne These luxury vil…
$493,846
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Sea-View Villa with Pool in Çatalköy Girne Girne is one of the most popular residen…
$985,855
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Furnished Detached Villa with a Spacious Garden in Catalkoy Girne, one of the most so…
$800,587
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and luxurious villa for secondary sale with 5 bedrooms + fully furnished + infinity p…
$850,442
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Villa in Girne Esentepe with Panoramic Sea and Nature Views Girne, one of the most…
$632,406
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seaside Villa in Çatalköy — NorthernLAND Villas 🌊🏡 An exclusive 4-bedroom detached…
$1,28M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Pool in Seaside Project in Girne Esentepe North Cyprus has one of the …
$3,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pools in a Complex in Karşıyaka, Girne Karşıyaka is a region of the Girne city o…
$564,922
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Jacuzzi and Heated Pools Near the Sea in Ozanköy, Girne Northern Cyprus, border…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villas with Private Pools in Bellapais, North Cyprus Located in a charming…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Pool Surrounded by Nature in Western Girne Girne, one of the most popular coastal…
$1,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,26M
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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