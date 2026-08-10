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Mansions for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
11
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
4
Agios Epiktitos
5
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20 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
+LA CASALIA – 4 MER DUPLEX VILLA (3+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German p…
$2,84M
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
$541,185
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Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$282,619
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4 bedroom Mansion in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$288,632
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4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
$252,553
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Mansion in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
$330,724
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4 bedroom Mansion in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$324,711
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,659
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$204,448
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
$571,251
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Mansion in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Zenith Villas — Luxury and Scenic Living in Kyrenia Zeytinlik Villas with Turkish Coats i…
$1,88M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$871,910
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4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,538
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
$216,474
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4 bedroom Mansion in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
$541,185
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4 bedroom Mansion in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
$1,18M
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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