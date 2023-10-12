Townhouses for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€157,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusively Located Home within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne North Cyprus Home is lo…
€203,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessary for life and r…
€223,496
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
€187,222
Townhouse in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
€350,000
Townhouse in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
€400,456
3 room townhouse in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
€301,180
3 room townhouse in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
€301,180

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir