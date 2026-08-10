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Townhouses for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Girne Belediyesi
9
Kyrenia
8
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
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14 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Investment Houses in a Project with Pool Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a famou…
$219,846
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive offer - Townhouse 2+1 in three floors with front garden and roof terraceThe object…
$262,900
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$305,279
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern townhouse with Turkish title in Orchid Kyrenia, Bellapais — an ideal home for a comfo…
$393,096
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3 bedroom townthouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Houses for Sale Near the Beach in Karaoğlanoğlu Girne These houses are located in the…
$541,058
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New Ready Unique Project Perfectly located just 300 meters from the sea and a cozy municipa…
$233,523
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Houses for Sale Near the Beach in Karaoğlanoğlu Girne These houses are located in the…
$605,912
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$266,157
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse 2+1 with installments up to 3 years!To your attention we offer a townhouse in an e…
$317,948
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$337,479
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3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsancak in the Kyrenia area (15 minute…
$319,955
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
$425,420
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3 bedroom townthouse in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsancak in the Kyrenia area (15 minute…
$319,955
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
$291,844
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