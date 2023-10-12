UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Girne (Kyrenia) District
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
79 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
5
4
440 m²
2
€2,54M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
5
3
440 m²
2
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4
4
241 m²
2
€808,220
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
3
197 m²
€808,220
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
493 m²
2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
150 m²
We present you a beautiful modern bungalow, located in a cozy complex in the beautiful area …
€923,565
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
3
200 m²
This project of 20 villas OFFPLAN - this means that the villas will be built specifically fo…
€404,110
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
5
3
310 m²
2
Luxury modern villa is located in the area of Zeitenlik-popular and expensive. Thanks to th…
€635,030
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
5
3
350 m²
This triplex villa with four bedrooms is a real pearl, located just 1 kilometer from the sea…
€646,576
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
4
2
195 m²
Ozankoy is located 5 km east of Kyrenia. Ozankoy village is one of the most beautiful villa…
€450,294
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3
2
83 m²
Cozy villa 83.5 m² + 28.5 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. Th…
€697,379
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
250 m²
€404,110
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
325 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€808,220
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
275 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€606,165
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
5
3
288 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
3
205 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,03M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
7
5
507 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
6
4
428 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
180 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€871,723
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
250 m²
2
€432,975
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
3
2
150 m²
2
This is a completely new project, which is currently being built in the Karshiyak – area jus…
€184,736
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
184 m²
2
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 7 villas of modern design and design. The villa …
€450,294
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge
Kalograia, Northern Cyprus
5
3
273 m²
2
Villa Luxuru 4 +1 (273 m2) with a terrace of 54 m2 with stunning sea views. There is a priva…
€2,54M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
3
335 m²
2
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 6 villas of modern design and design. All villas…
€490,705
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
4
245 m²
Individual luxury villa project in Northern Cyprus. Extra class villas are offered to your a…
€525,343
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with кондиционер
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
4
3
165 m²
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 5 villas of modern design and design. All villas…
€363,699
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4
157 m²
This small complex is located on the first coastline, in one of the most picturesque and pre…
€474,541
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
111 m²
This complex is located on the first coastline, in one of the most picturesque and prestigio…
€415,656
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
5
484 m²
2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€1,28M
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
3
2
273 m²
2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€452,000
Recommend
