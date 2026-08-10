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Houses for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
34
Girne Belediyesi
182
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
89
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
62
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343 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the Cozy and Family-Friendly Levent Citesi Complex A stunning vi…
$253,441
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
4 room house in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 259 m²
$605,927
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
$866,145
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$911,887
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
🌄 Villa 3+1 with a plot of 500 m2 and a roof terrace in Karagach district, KyreniaLocation.T…
$251,848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
$258,566
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$453,194
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in a Complex in North Cyprus Ozanköy Ozanköy is a town in …
$1,00M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful villa with sea views in Mediterranean style. The house is two-storey wi…
$429,747
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$337,479
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to move in villa just 500 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The villa is located i…
$947,421
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Apartments for Sale in a Pool-equipped Complex Within Walking Distance to the Beach i…
$290,093
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2 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$659,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$845,114
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$461,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Triplex Villas Within Walking Distance of the Beaches in North Cyprus Girne These luxury vil…
$493,846
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$741,467
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Sea-View Villa with Pool in Çatalköy Girne Girne is one of the most popular residen…
$985,855
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Furnished Detached Villa with a Spacious Garden in Catalkoy Girne, one of the most so…
$800,587
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and luxurious villa for secondary sale with 5 bedrooms + fully furnished + infinity p…
$850,442
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Villa in Girne Esentepe with Panoramic Sea and Nature Views Girne, one of the most…
$632,406
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Investment Houses in a Project with Pool Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a famou…
$219,846
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
+LA CASALIA – 4 MER DUPLEX VILLA (3+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German p…
$2,84M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seaside Villa in Çatalköy — NorthernLAND Villas 🌊🏡 An exclusive 4-bedroom detached…
$1,28M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Sea Views in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is one of the most prestigious cities …
$1,49M
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3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas Close to the City Center in Doğanköy Girne, one of the most p…
$319,616
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Property types in Girne District

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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