Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
149
Agios Epiktitos
39
House To archive
Clear all
145 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,54M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
€808,220
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€808,220
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
We present you a beautiful modern bungalow, located in a cozy complex in the beautiful area …
€923,565
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This project of 20 villas OFFPLAN - this means that the villas will be built specifically fo…
€404,110
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury modern villa is located in the area of Zeitenlik-popular and expensive. Thanks to th…
€635,030
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This triplex villa with four bedrooms is a real pearl, located just 1 kilometer from the sea…
€646,576
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Ozankoy is located 5 km east of Kyrenia. Ozankoy village is one of the most beautiful villa…
€450,294
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Cozy villa 83.5 m² + 28.5 m² terrace in an elite complex on the first line from the sea. Th…
€697,379
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€404,110
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€808,220
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
This new and beautiful complex will be built in the small town of Lapta, also found under t…
€606,165
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,79M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
The new complex under construction is located just a kilometer from the Mediterranean Sea an…
€1,03M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 507 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€1,85M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Lapta area is located 10 km west of Girne (Central Kyrenia). It is known for its truly t…
€871,723
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€432,975
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a completely new project, which is currently being built in the Karshiyak – area jus…
€184,736
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 7 villas of modern design and design. The villa …
€450,294
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge in Kalograia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with fridge
Kalograia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxuru 4 +1 (273 m2) with a terrace of 54 m2 with stunning sea views. There is a priva…
€2,54M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 6 villas of modern design and design. All villas…
€490,705
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Individual luxury villa project in Northern Cyprus. Extra class villas are offered to your a…
€525,343
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with кондиционер in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with кондиционер
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 5 villas of modern design and design. All villas…
€363,699
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with кондиционер in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with кондиционер
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This quiet and cozy complex will consist of 5 villas of modern design and design. All villas…
€508,024
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
This small complex is located on the first coastline, in one of the most picturesque and pre…
€474,541
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
This complex is located on the first coastline, in one of the most picturesque and prestigio…
€415,656
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€157,000

Property types in Girne (Kyrenia) District

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir