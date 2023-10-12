Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€374,223

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir