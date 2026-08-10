Bungalows for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Bungalows in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
8
Kyrenia
6
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
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16 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 3 BUNGALOW (2+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partner on…
$620,669
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$845,114
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Bungalows 3+1 at Mykonos HomesLuxury bungalow is located on the seafront in Esentepe, in a l…
$2,00M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
New bungalow with 3 bedrooms by the sea in Esentepe!This prestigious seaside complex offers …
$1,02M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$524,653
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$783,599
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Integrated with Nature and Views in Esentepe North Cyprus Girne, one of the most pref…
$904,952
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$150,329
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
$318,698
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Modern 3+1 bungalow with designer renovation in GirnaSpacious and stylish bungalow on a plot…
$573,581
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
$132,230
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$525,909
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$162,356
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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