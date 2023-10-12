Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
5
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 4 rooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
€653,240
Bungalow 4 rooms with sea view in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with sea view
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
€720,046
Bungalow 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to…
€520,369
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with fireplace in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with fireplace
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€144,544
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Close to Golf Course
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€230,206
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Landscaped Grounds in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with private pool, with Fitted Wardrobes, with Landscaped Grounds
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€213,953

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir