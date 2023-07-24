Want to cool off during the heat? Here’s a winter snapshot of an incredible house in France

In the hot weather, when Europe is gripped by the intense hot cyclone "Cerberus", there can be nothing better than to plunge into the pleasant coolness of winter photos. Especially if these photos show the most beautiful chalet in France, which will outshine with its beauty everything seen before.

Chalet 10 bedrooms Megeve, France € 13,000,000 17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2

Just an hour’s drive from Geneva in the French village of Mezheva in Mont D'Arbois, there is a beautiful mansion on sale. Only winter photos of this house are placed in the ad, but how picturesque they are! Drowning in the snow chalet made from the log, lit by a lot of warm lights and framed by a stone porch is whether a house from a fairy tale, or a winter residence from a dream. Of course, one can imagine what this house looks like now, in the summer, and it will be no less beautiful, but it is a special pleasure to look at these winter images. Just look at the snow-covered end side of the chalet with many lighted windows and paths covered with snow.

Inside the chalet looks, on the contrary, very warm and cozy. Wooden beams and ceilings give the house charm and emphasize its naturalness and uniqueness.

Chalet with a total area of 750 sq.m. consists of two spacious living rooms with fireplace, kitchen, large dining room, eleven(!) bedrooms, each with a bathroom. In addition, the house has a lounge for recreation and games, an indoor swimming pool with heated windows and views of the garden and the mountains, two saunas, Turkish hammam, wine cellar, garage, ski storage. Outside there is also a magnificent terrace of 500 sq.m.

The ski storeroom is made especially for lovers of ski resorts, because the slopes and ski elevators are located just a few minutes walk.

The house is located on a private plot of 2000 sq.m. In the summer, you can enjoy a walk in the beautiful garden and relax in the shade of trees. In winter - walk through the purest snow or fall into a small snowdrift after the sauna.

The total cost of all this magnificence is €13,000,000.