Always wanted to live in the Bahamas? Well, it looks like we found your dream home. Not even a house — a huge villa. It costs a lot, but that’s what the Bahamas is all about.

The Bahamas are diversity, adventure, comfort, and exoticism all rolled into one. 16 large islands in the Atlantic Ocean are washed by the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and attract foreigners with their mild climate and local drive. After all, the Bahamas is a country where there is always dancing: original dance performances can be seen not only in special halls, but also very often just in the streets. So you have a chance to live by dancing (in every sense).

The villa in this review is built in the Bahamas (in the west of New Providence Island) in an exclusive location — Lyford Cay, a private gated community of more than 400 hectares. The luxury here represents literally everything: white sandy beaches, a huge golf course, a marina, tennis courts, a fitness center and even an international school.

What is a villa for sale in such a luxury location? A real paradise of palms for your whole family. It’s a palm paradise because there are so many palm plants, and for the entire family, because there’s plenty of space and enough for everyone.

The designers of the villa have made sure that every square meter (of all 475 sq.m.) is the embodiment of island-colonial architecture. In one part of the house there are unusually shaped wooden ceilings and different sculptures, and in the other part there are original paintings on the walls, and the whole environment conveys an incredible island charm. In short, everything in this house looks very «tasty».

Now let’s take a closer look at the corners of the three-storey villa. Immediately at the entrance, you are greeted by a large living room — very bright, because natural light enters here through large windows and glass French doors. By the way, these doors lead to the covered veranda, where you can spend the evenings in comfort or even hold small parties.

The house has a lot of bedrooms and especially the bathrooms. The seller emphasizes that all the bathrooms here have a modern finish, as they have recently been completely renovated. There are also several offices in the villa, one of which is currently used as a gym. And at the very top, on the third floor, a massive loft with sea views awaits you.

After enjoying the views and getting to know the house, you’ll probably want to go further and see what in general you can do in the Bahamas. We’ve compiled a short list of things you can do: sunbathe on the pink sands of Harbor Island, immerse yourself in wild and beautiful landscapes (in Lucay National Park, for example), meet local celebrities, the Bahamian swimming pigs; visit the third-largest barrier reef in the world, and also play casinos, as this is an archipelago symbol and they can be found right on the beaches.