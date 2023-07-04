Cities in Italy where you can buy the cheapest and most expensive real estate
04.07.2023 18:32
Portal Casa.it the prices of one-bedroom apartments in major Italian cities and identified the ten cheapest and ten most expensive. By the way, over the past two years, the prices of one-bedroom apartments in Italy have grown by an average of 16%.
Ten major Italian cities with the lowest prices for two-bedroom apartments
- Isernia (Molise)—€45,000 (€856/sqm)
- Nuoro (Sardinia)—€50,000 (€1,060/sqm)
- Alessandria (Piedmont)—€54,000 (€909/sqm)
- Biella (Piedmont)—€59,000 (€/942 sq.m.)
- Trapani (Sicily)—€59,000 (€1,046/sqm)
- Caltanissetta (Sicily)—€60,000 (€860 per sq.m.)
- Agrigento (Sicily)—€61,000 (€953 per sq.m.)
- Catanzaro (Calabria)—€61,000 (€953/sq m)
- Vercelli (Piedmont)—€62,000 (€972/sq m)
- Terni (Umbria)—€62,000 (€1,062/sq m)
10 major Italian cities with the highest prices for one-bedroom apartments
- Milano (Lombardy)—€316,000 (€5,146/sqm)
- Bolzano (South Tyrol)—€316,000 (€4,969/sqm)
- Siena (Tuscany)—€242,000 (€4,449/sq m)
- Venice—€241,000 (€3,848/sq m)
- Florence (Tuscany)—€231,000 (€4,495/sq m)
- Bologna (Emilia-Romagna)—€228,000 (€3,935/sq m)
- Rome (Lazio)—€209,000 (€3,412/sq m)
- Verona (Venice)—€202,000 (€3,165/sq m)
- Rimini (Emilia-Romagna)—€197,000 (€2,940/sq m)
- Trento (Trentino-Alto Adige)—€184,000 (€3,127/sqm)