Portal Casa.it compared the prices of one-bedroom apartments in major Italian cities and identified the ten cheapest and ten most expensive. By the way, over the past two years, the prices of one-bedroom apartments in Italy have grown by an average of 16%.

Ten major Italian cities with the lowest prices for two-bedroom apartments

  • Isernia (Molise)—€45,000 (€856/sqm)
  • Nuoro (Sardinia)—€50,000 (€1,060/sqm)
  • Alessandria (Piedmont)—€54,000 (€909/sqm)
  • Biella (Piedmont)—€59,000 (€/942 sq.m.)
  • Trapani (Sicily)—€59,000 (€1,046/sqm)
  • Caltanissetta (Sicily)—€60,000 (€860 per sq.m.)
  • Agrigento (Sicily)—€61,000 (€953 per sq.m.)
  • Catanzaro (Calabria)—€61,000 (€953/sq m)
  • Vercelli (Piedmont)—€62,000 (€972/sq m)
  • Terni (Umbria)—€62,000 (€1,062/sq m)

Falling prices and low demand. Italian realtors on the real estate market's trends

10 major Italian cities with the highest prices for one-bedroom apartments

  • Milano (Lombardy)—€316,000 (€5,146/sqm)
  • Bolzano (South Tyrol)—€316,000 (€4,969/sqm)
  • Siena (Tuscany)—€242,000 (€4,449/sq m)
  • Venice—€241,000 (€3,848/sq m)
  • Florence (Tuscany)—€231,000 (€4,495/sq m)
  • Bologna (Emilia-Romagna)—€228,000 (€3,935/sq m)
  • Rome (Lazio)—€209,000 (€3,412/sq m)
  • Verona (Venice)—€202,000 (€3,165/sq m)
  • Rimini (Emilia-Romagna)—€197,000 (€2,940/sq m)
  • Trento (Trentino-Alto Adige)—€184,000 (€3,127/sqm)