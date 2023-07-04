Cities in Italy where you can buy the cheapest and most expensive real estate

Portal Casa.it compared the prices of one-bedroom apartments in major Italian cities and identified the ten cheapest and ten most expensive. By the way, over the past two years, the prices of one-bedroom apartments in Italy have grown by an average of 16%.

Ten major Italian cities with the lowest prices for two-bedroom apartments

Isernia (Molise)—€45,000 (€856/sqm)

Nuoro (Sardinia)—€50,000 (€1,060/sqm)

Alessandria (Piedmont)—€54,000 (€909/sqm)

Biella (Piedmont)—€59,000 (€/942 sq.m.)

Trapani (Sicily)—€59,000 (€1,046/sqm)

Caltanissetta (Sicily)—€60,000 (€860 per sq.m.)

Agrigento (Sicily)—€61,000 (€953 per sq.m.)

Catanzaro (Calabria)—€61,000 (€953/sq m)

Vercelli (Piedmont)—€62,000 (€972/sq m)

Terni (Umbria)—€62,000 (€1,062/sq m)

10 major Italian cities with the highest prices for one-bedroom apartments