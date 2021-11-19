In the colder months of the year, dreams of the warm sea and bright never leave our heads. That is why the autumn months are considered the pearl of the velvet season on seaside areas and are in high demand. If you don’t want to overpay for a trip and hotel accommodation, then you should take a closer look at inexpensive real estate in Turkey — we have made a selection of such apartments for you.

A two-bedroom apartment for € 31,000

A two-bedroom apartment with an area of 125 sq. m. The apartments are located in an eight-storey building built in 2007, on the 8th floor. Following the example of European layouts, this is a property with two bedrooms and a living room combined with a kitchen.

The spacious and bright kitchen-living room with a built-in suite is decorated in the American style. From the parent’s bedroom and living room there is an exit to the balcony, from where an excellent view of the sea and the inner territory of the complex opens.

According to the seller, Teje is a rapidly developing area with access to gas in its homes, about 20 kilometers from the center of Mersin. The building where the apartments are located is about 300 meters from the sea and its sandy beaches. Within walking distance there are shops, markets, pharmacies and other infrastructure elements.

A studio apartment for € 32,000

1 room apartment Alanya, Turkey €32,000 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 5

A studio apartment with a total area of 30 sq. m. The house is located in Hatay, in the Meydan City area.

The apartments are located on the fifth floor of a new building The property is fully furnished and ready to move in. The apartment is decorated in light tones with bright blue accent sofas. It is equipped so that four people can sleep in it.









A studio apartment for € 33,000

A studio apartment with a total area of 30 sq.m. is for sale near the Turkish city of Yalali. The house is located just 250 meters from the sea in the Mahmutlar area.

The apartment has gone through a stylish, modern renovation — it is equipped with all the necessary household appliances and furniture. Despite the relatively small space, the layout is well planned to comfortably accommodate even a large family. The bedroom is separated from the living room, and there is also a small storage system. The living room has a spacious sofa that can be transformed into 3-4 sleeping places.

Interestingly, the kitchen is separated from the main living space and is located right next to a panoramic window with a beautiful view of the city.