How have the prices of apartments, houses, and offices in Cyprus changed in the first quarter of 2023? Up-to-date figures have emerged.

The annual Real Estate Index was prepared by the experts of RICS Cyprus Property Index and KPMG in Cyprus. They regularly monitor the prices of major types of real estate and rents in all areas of Cyprus.

Year-over-year changes in property values

In general, real estate in Cyprus in the first quarter of 2023 rose in price, and most of all, for apartments:

Apartments went up 10.97%.

Houses went up 8.48%.

Offices went up 9.63%.

Year-over-year change in rents

Compared to last year, rental values also showed an increase. Prices rose the most for holiday apartments, as well as for residential properties (apartments and houses).

Apartments rose in price by 29.07%.

Houses went up by 28.32%.

Holiday apartments: by 31.35%.

Offices rose in price by 14.13%.

Rental yields in Cyprus in the first quarter of 2023 were: