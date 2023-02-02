One another Italian city is selling off houses for 1 euro. What are the conditions?

In more and more Italian regions, it is possible to purchase a home for just one euro. One more city signed up for the program in 2023.

This year, the small Italian town of Sant’Elia a Pianisi, in the Province of Campobasso, Molise region, has joined the «Buy a house for one euro» project. The population of the town is about 1800.

At the moment, the city has for sale eight houses for one euro, which you can buy if you intend to stay here to live. As indicated on the website of the City Hall, applications are already being received (as of today, there are 20), but the applicants will be selected at a later date.

How will the buyer be selected? Each of those who want to buy the house will be awarded points depending on how they plan to dispose of the property and restore it.

It will be a huge advantage if you want to use the services of local engineers to make repairs, etc. It will take three years to get the building into proper shape. On the plus side, there is no need to restore the houses to their historical appearance.

An important condition for the purchase is making a deposit. The city administration notes that the deposit will be less than in other regions of the country (where the amounts start at 5000 euros).