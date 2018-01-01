  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Indonesia
  4. Casa Anna

Casa Anna

Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
;
24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A Mediterranean-style villa complex set amidst lush green hills with panoramic views of the South Lombok coast. Due to the growing tourism in Lombok, the project is an attractive place for investment.

Buyers have access to 1 and 2 bedroom villas, fully furnished, with their own swimming pool and ocean views. Thanks to a combination of elegance and simplicity and spacious interior spaces, residents will feel at ease, enjoying the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Investors can attract their own architectural team to build a villa of their dreams or trust the developer team. The term of sale of the villa is 6-8 months from the date of purchase of the land plot.

Service & infrastructure:

  • Private pool
  • Parking
  • Zone for meditation and yoga
  • Barbecue area
  • Security and video surveillance 24/7
  • Garden with landscape design
  • Restaurant & bar
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR Price on request
Apartment price, EUR 95 000 – 145 000
New building location
Bumbangku, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€334,955
Apart - hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€119,762
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€169,741
Residential complex LYVIN MELASTI APARTAMENTS
Legian, Indonesia
from
€275,357
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€250,000
You are viewing
Casa Anna
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€198,031
Area 82–158 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment with an ideal location at the intersection of the most popular areas of Bali - Berava and Seminyak. Apartments in the KIARA OCEAN PLACE residential complex are presented with modern cozy layouts ( 82-158 sq.m. ) with full finishes « turnkey ». With an available installment for 16 months. For residents of the complex there is a gym, swimming pool, business center and pool bar. Famous beach clubs such as Café Del Mar and Potato Head Beach Club are also within walking distance. The apartments are located in an ideal picturesque place with social infrastructure, which guarantees an annual income of 10-15%. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apart - hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart - hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,990
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€132,021
Area 58–108 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! BUWIT LOFT villas surrounded by rice fields in the popular and developed area of Changu. A short drive from Pererenan Beach, Nyani. Villas - 1/2-bedroom mini-lofts, as well as 1/2 sleeping lofts, which differ in area, are fully furnished on a turnkey basis. The villas are created in a minimalist style, in a modern design, where the space is optimized for better comfort. The minimum down payment is 10%. The payback period of villas for 5-6 years. Thanks to its location and modernity. The Changu district is very popular among tourists, but also very comfortable for permanent residence. The predicted ROI is about 15-17%. The complex is close to developed and social infrastructure: medical facilities, bars, clubs, cafes, schools, restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Bali facilities for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go