A Mediterranean-style villa complex set amidst lush green hills with panoramic views of the South Lombok coast. Due to the growing tourism in Lombok, the project is an attractive place for investment.
Buyers have access to 1 and 2 bedroom villas, fully furnished, with their own swimming pool and ocean views. Thanks to a combination of elegance and simplicity and spacious interior spaces, residents will feel at ease, enjoying the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
Investors can attract their own architectural team to build a villa of their dreams or trust the developer team. The term of sale of the villa is 6-8 months from the date of purchase of the land plot.
Service & infrastructure: