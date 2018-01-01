  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Promenade

Minsk, Belarus
from € 64,762
Residential complex Promenade
About the complex

LCD Promenade. A place you want to live in!

You can get the keys and check into a new apartment really quick!

The cost of a square metre in a new house starts from $1348.

With a 100% down payment, the buyer is given a discount up to 2% of the cost of the apartment (approximatly $ 30 per 1 square metre).

Also buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the installment plan from the developer.

You can get the keys to the new apartment by paying 20% of the cost.

When buying an apartment by installments:

  • On 1 year — increase in value by $10 per 1 m2.
  • Until October 2024 — increase in value by $25 per 1 m2.

Benefits:

  • The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area, next to the parks and water ponds ( Drozdy reservoir, the Minsk Sea ).
  • Developed infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical centers, shops, fitness — rooms, beauty and health studios.
  • Developed transport infrastructure.
  • 15 minutes to the city center.
  • Low building density.
  • Only finished apartments with modern layouts are sold in the complex.
  • Apartments in the complex are built using the most advanced engineering systems.
  • Well-located parking lots.
  • A large number of sports and children’s playgrounds, as well as green areas.
  • Apartments with French windows with wide window sills, glazed loggias, bright and sunny rooms, as well as combined partitions between rooms.
  • Orona’s spacious elevators.
  • The presence of the technical floor.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 38.9 – 48.7
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 63.7 – 83.5
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 82.6 – 92.6
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 106.8 – 108.9
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 46.6
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
New building location
Minsk, Belarus
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 500 m
Shop 300 m
Transport stop 250 m
School 500 m
Residential quarter Minsk World Northern Europe Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
86 m² 1 apartment

The « Northern Europe » neighborhood is equipped with open parking lots and parking lots, playgrounds for children's games, surrounding garden areas. In the neighborhood design decisions, the rational functional zoning of the territory was applied, the parking and parking spaces were transferred to the periphery of the neighborhood, transit traffic through the courtyard territories was excluded.

Here is a kindergarten and a shopping center. Due to the large area of façade glazing « Northern Europe » it not only looks ultramodern, but also adapts harmoniously to the architecture of neighboring neighborhoods. After the first quarter, the International Financial Center and the largest Avia Mall shopping and entertainment center in the Republic of Belarus are under construction. Within walking distance, the metro station « Aerodrome », which will open in 2023.
Residential complex Полесский
Brest, Belarus
from € 52,206
50–86 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022

Buy a dream apartment in the center of Brest. The new residential complex "Polessky" is a group of 18-story monolithic houses for 102 apartments and 9-storey brick for 90 apartments. A school and a kindergarten are within walking distance, in which you do not have to stand in line for children. And also in the immediate vicinity are clinics and hospitals, banks, shopping centers, the embankment, the city beach, the main pedestrian promenade of the city. The complex is created with landscaped yards without cars, a sufficient number of parking spaces are created in the territories adjacent to the house. Atraumatic playgrounds and closed bike parks harmoniously complement the intra-house space. The built-in rooms on the 1 floors of the entire residential complex host a variety of shops, cafes and service facilities. The houses are equipped with premium elevators of the American brand Otis. The entrance group will meet you with design.

/ p

Residential quarter Minsk World Western Europe Quarter
Minsk, Belarus
Completion date: 2023

 

The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ». Area

  • 340 ha — li

     

    p 2 200 000 m2 — li Minsk World implements the concept of advanced urban development « 15-minute city », which provides the accessibility of all facilities for the life of children and adults, enables older people and people with disabilities to walk.

     

  • Coffee houses and small restaurants

  • private medical rooms and modern clinics

  • pli

     

    safe and bright children's cities with a soft cover of the playground

  • thief areas, team play stadiums and tennis courts

  • p The Belarusian and foreign city planner team is working on the embodiment of a multifunctional complex of the best trends in modern world architecture in the houses.

    Minsk World — is a residential area of 21, each of which has 10 to 12 beautiful buildings with a monolithic frame.

    The houses of the complex design both small studios and spacious penthouses as well as prestigious apartments with private terraces and separate entrances. In new Minsk World buildings, wait:

    • spacious and artistically designed design lobby with reception and concierge, a toilet room with changing table and a boy's wash, in which guests can relax with a small letter

    • Panoramic lifts, from their windows a beautiful picture of the complex

    • Open plan apartments, in which you can implement any design project

    • Prefabricated apartments for immediate instigation or efficient use in a profitable rental business

    • glazed loggias, French balconies, panoramic windows, through which a lot of light comes all year round

    • business premises with separate entrance and ventilation, in which you can implement each startup or develop an existing business project. Adjacent area

      There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is under construction or is planned in the area of every quarter. Motor vehicle comfort

      Parking spaces are outside the district. Direct access to one of the new Minsk motorways was granted. You can drive anywhere in the city in 15 minutes by car. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking spaces with video surveillance, security around the clock and automated access to the owner in 24-hour mode already work and are being built. Some of them are integrated in the shopping center ( for drivers ). Accessibility of transport

      Public transport stops are around the size of the quarters. With the route map you can quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The underground station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates in the area of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the subway-train-train-train-train-train-train-train-train-town «, on which the porcelain is completed, is expected in summer 2023. » / p In the field of the multifunctional complex there are places to walk and basic training for four-legged friends where you can spend time with the dog, improve its physical shape and increase strength. International Financial Center and Avia Mall

      An international financial center is being set up in Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. In addition, one of the largest ( ≈ 138,000 m2 ) appears in our shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 shops and boutiques ), There will be a big hypermarket. On a huge ( ≈ 9000 m2 ) Food Court you will be satisfied with the widest range of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex enables you to correlate the complex with the best business districts in other countries and to cause m2 growth in new buildings.

      Minsk World – Investment in success.

