Residential complex Promenade
Minsk, Belarus
from € 64,762
1 / 18
About the complex
LCD Promenade. A place you want to live in!
You can get the keys and check into a new apartment really quick!
The cost of a square metre in a new house starts from $1348.
With a 100% down payment, the buyer is given a discount up to 2% of the cost of the apartment (approximatly $ 30 per 1 square metre).
Also buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the installment plan from the developer.
You can get the keys to the new apartment by paying 20% of the cost.
When buying an apartment by installments:
- On 1 year — increase in value by $10 per 1 m2.
- Until October 2024 — increase in value by $25 per 1 m2.
Benefits:
- The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area, next to the parks and water ponds ( Drozdy reservoir, the Minsk Sea ).
- Developed infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical centers, shops, fitness — rooms, beauty and health studios.
- Developed transport infrastructure.
- 15 minutes to the city center.
- Low building density.
- Only finished apartments with modern layouts are sold in the complex.
- Apartments in the complex are built using the most advanced engineering systems.
- Well-located parking lots.
- A large number of sports and children’s playgrounds, as well as green areas.
- Apartments with French windows with wide window sills, glazed loggias, bright and sunny rooms, as well as combined partitions between rooms.
- Orona’s spacious elevators.
- The presence of the technical floor.
Interactive catalog
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 38.9 – 48.7
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 63.7 – 83.5
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 82.6 – 92.6
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 106.8 – 108.9
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 46.6
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € Price on request
New building location
Minsk, Belarus
Infrastructure nearby
|Kindergarten
|500 m
|Shop
|300 m
|Transport stop
|250 m
|School
|500 m
Developer
Languages: Русский
Belarus, Минск
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes