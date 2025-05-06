Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
19
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 33m² on the First Floor of a New Residenti…
$130,338
2 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
$89,559
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 31m² on the First Floor of a New Residenti…
$122,439
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: Apartments ranging from 19m² to 94m² in Žabljak – from studi…
$162,499
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 31m² in the Semi-Basement of a New Residen…
$87,456
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 32m² in the Semi-Basement of a New Residen…
$90,277
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: Apartments ranging from 19m² to 94m² in Žabljak – from studi…
$75,043
3 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: Apartments ranging from 19m² to 94m² in Žabljak – from studi…
$318,228
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 33m² in the Semi-Basement of a New Residen…
$93,099
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 28m² on the First Floor of a New Residenti…
$110,590
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 32m² on the First Floor of a New Residenti…
$126,388
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Real Estate Montenegro – One Bedroom Apartment of 28m² in the Semi-Basement of a New Residen…
$78,993
2 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
$127,173
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: Apartments ranging from 19m² to 94m² in Žabljak – from studi…
$78,993
